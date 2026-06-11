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HomeNewsIndiaDidi Will Have To Choose Abhishek Or Me: Mamata Loyalist Kalyan Banerjee's Final Warning

Didi Will Have To Choose Abhishek Or Me: Mamata Loyalist Kalyan Banerjee's Final Warning

Kalyan said he was removed as Abhishek’s lawyer at the last moment in the case. He claimed the decision was communicated to him late at night and termed it an insult.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 02:09 PM (IST)

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday openly criticised party colleague Abhishek Banerjee, accusing him of sidelining him in an ongoing signature forgery case and describing the move as deeply disrespectful.

Kalyan, considered one of Mamata Banerjee’s loyalists amid the recent rebellion within the party, said he was removed as Abhishek’s lawyer at the last moment in the case. He claimed the decision was communicated to him late at night and termed it an insult.

The remarks came shortly after the Calcutta High Court granted Abhishek Banerjee interim protection from arrest in the alleged forgery case. The court also directed him to appear before the West Bengal CID by 6 pm on Thursday.

Also Read: Indian Man Suffers Cardiac Arrest While Saving Two From Drowning In UK, Family Donates Organs

Speaking to India Today, Kalyan Banerjee said Mamata Banerjee would now have to decide between senior leaders like him and Abhishek Banerjee.

'Mamata Must Make A Choice'

“I stand with Mamata Di, but she must make a choice now. I was informed around midnight that the lawyer had been changed. It was humiliating,” he said.

He further accused Abhishek Banerjee of lacking respect for senior leaders and called him “arrogant”. Kalyan alleged that Abhishek never trusted him and claimed the party had suffered because of his functioning.

The sharp comments highlight growing tensions within the Trinamool Congress at a time when the party is already facing internal dissent and defections.

Also Read: Two Cars With Same Number Plate Found In Kota, Probe Underway

Before You Go

Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Kalyan Banerjee Tmc Mamata Banerjee
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