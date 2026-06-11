Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday openly criticised party colleague Abhishek Banerjee, accusing him of sidelining him in an ongoing signature forgery case and describing the move as deeply disrespectful.

Kalyan, considered one of Mamata Banerjee’s loyalists amid the recent rebellion within the party, said he was removed as Abhishek’s lawyer at the last moment in the case. He claimed the decision was communicated to him late at night and termed it an insult.

The remarks came shortly after the Calcutta High Court granted Abhishek Banerjee interim protection from arrest in the alleged forgery case. The court also directed him to appear before the West Bengal CID by 6 pm on Thursday.

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Speaking to India Today, Kalyan Banerjee said Mamata Banerjee would now have to decide between senior leaders like him and Abhishek Banerjee.

'Mamata Must Make A Choice'

“I stand with Mamata Di, but she must make a choice now. I was informed around midnight that the lawyer had been changed. It was humiliating,” he said.

He further accused Abhishek Banerjee of lacking respect for senior leaders and called him “arrogant”. Kalyan alleged that Abhishek never trusted him and claimed the party had suffered because of his functioning.

The sharp comments highlight growing tensions within the Trinamool Congress at a time when the party is already facing internal dissent and defections.

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