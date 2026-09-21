Mamata Camp Unveils New TMC Logo After EC Freezes Party Name, Symbol

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EC allotted 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' name.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress has unveiled a new party logo featuring the interim ‘Football Player’ election symbol allotted by the Election Commission ahead of the West Bengal bypolls. The new identity comes after the poll panel barred the rival factions from using the original All India Trinamool Congress name and its traditional ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol for the upcoming elections. The Mamata-led group has now been named ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ and is asking its leaders and elected representatives to promote the new logo widely.

New Logo Unveiled

The new logo places a football player at the centre, with the words “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” written in white against a blue background. Saffron, white and green bands have also been incorporated into the design.

The development follows the EC’s decision to freeze the use of the ‘All India Trinamool Congress’ name and the reserved ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol amid an internal dispute over control of the party. The Commission said the rival groups would have to contest the upcoming bypolls using separate names and symbols.

Also Read: Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: SIT Finds 105 CCTV-Captured Theft Instances, SC Allows Chargesheet

EC’s Interim Arrangement

The Election Commission has allotted the Mamata-led faction the name ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Football Player’ symbol. The rival faction led by Arup Roy has been allotted the name ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ and an ‘Envelope’ symbol. Both arrangements are interim and apply to the upcoming elections.

The bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar are scheduled for October 6. The EC’s decision provides separate identities to the rival groups while the dispute over the original party name and symbol remains unresolved.

Mamata Banerjee has challenged the EC’s decision in the Supreme Court, seeking relief over the freezing of the party’s traditional identity. The legal challenge is now part of the wider dispute over which faction can claim the original TMC name and election symbol.

The new logo will serve as the interim electoral identity of the Mamata-led faction as the legal and organisational dispute continues.

Also Read: Delhi Court Admits Revision Plea Against Sonia Gandhi Over Alleged Voter List Fraud