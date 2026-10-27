India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaMamata Banerjee May Join INDIA Bloc’s Nov 1 Rally In Delhi, Kamal Haasan, Jaya Bachchan In Cards

Mamata Banerjee May Join INDIA Bloc’s Nov 1 Rally In Delhi, Kamal Haasan, Jaya Bachchan In Cards

Mamata Banerjee may join the INDIA bloc’s November 1 Delhi rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over SIR, alleged vote irregularities and voting rights.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 01:08 PM (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Opposition gathering is aimed at highlighting allegations of electoral irregularities and its objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Banerjee could arrive in the national capital on October 30. Her possible engagements include a meeting with the Election Commission and a mock parliamentary proceeding that the Opposition has described as a “public impeachment” of Kumar. Her participation in the rally, however, is yet to be confirmed.

The event is expected to bring together opposition leaders, political figures and civil society representatives, including actor-politician Kamal Haasan, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

The rally is scheduled to begin at around 11.30 am and continue until approximately 3 pm.

INDIA Bloc Plans ‘Public Impeachment’ Of CEC

The rally will follow a proposed mock parliamentary proceeding against Kumar on October 30. Opposition leaders intend to present their allegations against the Chief Election Commissioner and demand his removal through the exercise.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal announced the two-stage programme on October 24. He said the INDIA bloc would hold the proceeding before launching a “Dilli Chalo” march culminating in the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan.

The Opposition has accused the Election Commission of irregularities in the electoral process and demanded Kumar’s resignation or removal.

ALSO READ: Bengal Teen Rape-Murder Accused Killed After Snatching Gun, Second Such Incident In 3 Months

Congress Targets 10 Lakh Participants

The Congress has set a target of mobilising at least 10 lakh people for the November 1 gathering, positioning it as a nationwide demonstration over voting rights and the Constitution.

The party has been coordinating with state units and INDIA bloc partners to bring supporters to Delhi. The planned rally is expected to serve as a show of opposition unity against the Election Commission’s handling of electoral processes.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Arnab Gathers Fury As Andhra Issues Red Alert, Trains Cancelled In Bengal; Strong Winds To Reach UP

SIR And ‘Vote Chori’ At The Centre Of Protest

The Opposition’s campaign focuses on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and allegations of “vote chori”, a term used by opposition parties to describe what they allege are irregularities affecting voters’ rights.

Congress leaders have argued that the revision exercise could result in eligible voters being excluded from electoral rolls and have demanded that the process be halted.

The party has also called for a return to paper ballots and sought action against Kumar over what it describes as shortcomings in ensuring electoral transparency.

The November 1 rally forms part of a wider INDIA bloc mobilisation that has included protests, marches and efforts to document alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls. The Opposition hopes to bring these concerns to the forefront through the Delhi gathering.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Oct 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rally Mamata Banerjee Gyanesh Kumar INDIA Bloc Rally November 1
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
UP Poll Officer's 'Minority’ Jibe Triggers Row Over ‘Ram Hit Yadav’ Voter List Error
UP Poll Officer's 'Minority’ Jibe Triggers Row Over ‘Ram Hit Yadav’ Voter List Error
India
Bengal Teen Rape-Murder Accused Killed After Snatching Gun, Second Such Incident In 3 Months
Bengal Teen Rape-Murder Accused Killed After Snatching Gun, Second Such Incident In 3 Months
India
Rahul Gandhi’s November 1 Rally: Delhi Traders Fear Rs 10,000 Crore Loss, Urge Shift To Burari
Why Delhi Traders Want Rahul Gandhi’s November 1 Rally Shifted From Ramlila Maidan
India
Cyclone Arnab Gathers Fury As Andhra Issues Red Alert, Trains Cancelled In Bengal; Strong Winds To Reach UP
Cyclone Arnab Intensifies As AP On Red Alert, Trains Cancelled In WB, UP Braces For Gales
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Hearing: Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi Seek Probe Into CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Decisions
Election Counting: Ballot Paper Bundling Underway, First Preference Vote Trends Expected Soon
Supreme Court Hearing: Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi Challenge CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Decisions
Bihar MLC Election: Ballot Counting Process Begins, High-Profile Patna Graduate Seat in Focus
UP MLC Election: Independent Candidates Allege Ballot Box Mismatch, Tension Rises at Lucknow Counting Centre
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget