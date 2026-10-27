West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Opposition gathering is aimed at highlighting allegations of electoral irregularities and its objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Banerjee could arrive in the national capital on October 30. Her possible engagements include a meeting with the Election Commission and a mock parliamentary proceeding that the Opposition has described as a “public impeachment” of Kumar. Her participation in the rally, however, is yet to be confirmed.

The event is expected to bring together opposition leaders, political figures and civil society representatives, including actor-politician Kamal Haasan, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

The rally is scheduled to begin at around 11.30 am and continue until approximately 3 pm.

INDIA Bloc Plans ‘Public Impeachment’ Of CEC

The rally will follow a proposed mock parliamentary proceeding against Kumar on October 30. Opposition leaders intend to present their allegations against the Chief Election Commissioner and demand his removal through the exercise.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal announced the two-stage programme on October 24. He said the INDIA bloc would hold the proceeding before launching a “Dilli Chalo” march culminating in the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan.

The Opposition has accused the Election Commission of irregularities in the electoral process and demanded Kumar’s resignation or removal.

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Congress Targets 10 Lakh Participants

The Congress has set a target of mobilising at least 10 lakh people for the November 1 gathering, positioning it as a nationwide demonstration over voting rights and the Constitution.

The party has been coordinating with state units and INDIA bloc partners to bring supporters to Delhi. The planned rally is expected to serve as a show of opposition unity against the Election Commission’s handling of electoral processes.

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SIR And ‘Vote Chori’ At The Centre Of Protest

The Opposition’s campaign focuses on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and allegations of “vote chori”, a term used by opposition parties to describe what they allege are irregularities affecting voters’ rights.

Congress leaders have argued that the revision exercise could result in eligible voters being excluded from electoral rolls and have demanded that the process be halted.

The party has also called for a return to paper ballots and sought action against Kumar over what it describes as shortcomings in ensuring electoral transparency.

The November 1 rally forms part of a wider INDIA bloc mobilisation that has included protests, marches and efforts to document alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls. The Opposition hopes to bring these concerns to the forefront through the Delhi gathering.