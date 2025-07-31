Malegaon Blast Case Verdict To Be Pronounced Today After 17 Years By Special NIA Court

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mumbai will announce its judgment in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case on Thursday.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over a hundred were injured when an explosion took place in the night near Malegaon's Bhikku Chowk.

The low-intensity bomb was fitted to a motorcycle that went off near a busy intersection, triggering panic and chaos in the communally sensitive town, during the holy month of Ramzan, just before the Navratri festival. The NIA argued that the intention of the accused was to strike terror in a section of the Muslim community.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Pragya Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit are among the seven accused facing trial in the case for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.

Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni are the other accused facing trial in the case.

The probe agency NIA has sought "commensurate punishment" for the accused. The trial in the case began in 2018 and concluded on April 19, 2025, after which the case was reserved for judgment.

The anti-terror agency, in its final argument, submitted that the blast in Malegaon — a town with a sizable Muslim population — was conspired to terrorise a section of the Muslim community, disrupt essential services, create communal tensions, and threaten the state's internal security.

Based on "relevant, admissible, cogent, trustworthy, wholly reliable and proved evidence", the NIA said it "conclusively and cogently" established the crucial circumstances to form a complete chain of events.

The prosecution also contended that it was established that the accused were "directly involved in the part of a larger conspiracy hatched amongst themselves and were instrumental in causing a bomb explosion."

The charges booked in the case included UAPA sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) and various IPC sections, including 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups).