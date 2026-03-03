Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Making Gujiya This Holi? Here's How To Check If Your Khoya Is Real Or Fake

To make quick profits, some sellers allegedly mix synthetic milk, starch, white powder, detergent, low-grade oil or chemicals to prepare fake khoya.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 10:03 AM (IST)

With Holi around the corner, preparations for homemade sweets like gujiya have begun in full swing. Khoya (mawa) is one of the most essential ingredients used in festive delicacies. However, as demand surges during the festival season, the risk of adulteration also increases.

To make quick profits, some sellers allegedly mix synthetic milk, starch, white powder, detergent, low-grade oil or chemicals to prepare fake khoya. While it may look similar to the real product, consuming adulterated khoya can lead to stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, food poisoning and other serious digestive issues.

Experts say that khoya consumption rises manifold during Holi, as nearly 60–70 per cent of people prefer making gujiyas at home instead of buying sweets from the market. The spike in demand often leads to the sale of substandard or adulterated products. That is why checking the purity of khoya before use becomes crucial.

Here are some simple ways to identify fake khoya at home:

1. Rub Test:
Take a small portion of khoya and rub it between your palms for a minute or two. Pure khoya will feel smooth and soft and release a mild ghee-like or milky aroma. If it feels too sticky, unusually hard, or has a strange smell, it could be adulterated.

2. Taste Check:
Genuine khoya has a mildly sweet, milky taste. Fake khoya may taste bitter, bland or leave a sticky feeling in the mouth.

3. Water Test:
Add a small quantity of khoya to water and stir it. Pure khoya dissolves gradually and turns the water slightly milky. If it separates into grainy particles or makes the water excessively thick and unnaturally white, adulteration is possible.

4. Texture Test:
Make a small ball of khoya and press it gently on your palm. Pure khoya remains soft and smooth, while fake khoya may feel dry, crumbly or break easily.

5. Iodine Test:
Heat a small amount of khoya, let it cool, and add a few drops of iodine. If the colour turns blue or black, it indicates the presence of starch or flour. Pure khoya does not change colour.

6. Burn Test:
Burn a tiny piece of khoya carefully. If it emits a plastic-like or chemical smell, it is likely adulterated. Pure khoya smells like milk or ghee when burnt.

7. Colour and Appearance:
Authentic khoya is usually off-white or light cream in colour and slightly grainy. Extremely white, shiny or overly smooth khoya may be suspicious.

8. Sugar Heating Test:
Mix a little sugar with khoya and heat it. Pure khoya releases water and thickens. Adulterated khoya may separate like rabri or turn powdery.

As Holi celebrations gear up, consumers are advised to buy khoya from trusted vendors and always perform basic checks before using it in festive dishes. A few simple precautions can ensure that your gujiyas remain both delicious and safe.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is khoya and why is it important for Holi?

Khoya (mawa) is an essential ingredient in homemade sweets like gujiya, which are popular during Holi. Its consumption rises significantly during this festival.

What are the risks associated with adulterated khoya?

Consuming adulterated khoya can cause stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, food poisoning, and other digestive issues. It may be mixed with synthetic milk, starch, or chemicals.

How can I check if khoya is pure using the rub test?

Rub a small portion of khoya between your palms. Pure khoya feels smooth, soft, and has a mild milky aroma. Sticky, hard, or strangely smelling khoya might be adulterated.

What is the taste of pure khoya compared to fake khoya?

Genuine khoya has a mildly sweet, milky taste. Fake khoya might taste bitter, bland, or leave a sticky sensation in your mouth.

How can the iodine test help identify fake khoya?

Adding a few drops of iodine to heated and cooled khoya can detect adulteration. A blue or black color indicates the presence of starch or flour.

Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
Photo Gallery

