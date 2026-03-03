Making Gujiya This Holi? Here's How To Check If Your Khoya Is Real Or Fake

With Holi around the corner, preparations for homemade sweets like gujiya have begun in full swing. Khoya (mawa) is one of the most essential ingredients used in festive delicacies. However, as demand surges during the festival season, the risk of adulteration also increases.

To make quick profits, some sellers allegedly mix synthetic milk, starch, white powder, detergent, low-grade oil or chemicals to prepare fake khoya. While it may look similar to the real product, consuming adulterated khoya can lead to stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, food poisoning and other serious digestive issues.

Experts say that khoya consumption rises manifold during Holi, as nearly 60–70 per cent of people prefer making gujiyas at home instead of buying sweets from the market. The spike in demand often leads to the sale of substandard or adulterated products. That is why checking the purity of khoya before use becomes crucial.

Here are some simple ways to identify fake khoya at home:

1. Rub Test:

Take a small portion of khoya and rub it between your palms for a minute or two. Pure khoya will feel smooth and soft and release a mild ghee-like or milky aroma. If it feels too sticky, unusually hard, or has a strange smell, it could be adulterated.

2. Taste Check:

Genuine khoya has a mildly sweet, milky taste. Fake khoya may taste bitter, bland or leave a sticky feeling in the mouth.

3. Water Test:

Add a small quantity of khoya to water and stir it. Pure khoya dissolves gradually and turns the water slightly milky. If it separates into grainy particles or makes the water excessively thick and unnaturally white, adulteration is possible.

4. Texture Test:

Make a small ball of khoya and press it gently on your palm. Pure khoya remains soft and smooth, while fake khoya may feel dry, crumbly or break easily.

5. Iodine Test:

Heat a small amount of khoya, let it cool, and add a few drops of iodine. If the colour turns blue or black, it indicates the presence of starch or flour. Pure khoya does not change colour.

6. Burn Test:

Burn a tiny piece of khoya carefully. If it emits a plastic-like or chemical smell, it is likely adulterated. Pure khoya smells like milk or ghee when burnt.

7. Colour and Appearance:

Authentic khoya is usually off-white or light cream in colour and slightly grainy. Extremely white, shiny or overly smooth khoya may be suspicious.

8. Sugar Heating Test:

Mix a little sugar with khoya and heat it. Pure khoya releases water and thickens. Adulterated khoya may separate like rabri or turn powdery.

As Holi celebrations gear up, consumers are advised to buy khoya from trusted vendors and always perform basic checks before using it in festive dishes. A few simple precautions can ensure that your gujiyas remain both delicious and safe.