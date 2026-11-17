A major gas leak was reported at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) well in Andhra Pradesh's Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district in the early hours of Tuesday, November 17. Officials said the incident involved an oil well operated by ONGC.

Gas Leak Reported Near Gedhada-Mamidikuduru Highway

The leak was reported at a well situated along the Gedhada-Mamidikuduru highway. Following the incident, officials advised people in the surrounding areas against switching on lights or using electrical appliances to minimise the risk of an accidental fire. The warning comes amid concerns over the possibility of escaping gas coming into contact with an ignition source.

Visuals from the location showed gas escaping forcefully from the rig, prompting authorities to issue precautionary instructions to residents.

VIDEO | Konaseema: A massive gas leak has been reported at an ONGC well at a village in Mamidikuduru mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district during re-drilling operations. The incident triggered panic among residents, prompting authorities to evacuate people from nearby areas as a precautionary measure. Emergency teams have been deployed to contain the leak. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026



As of the time of filing this report, ONGC had not released an official statement on the incident. Further details about the cause of the leak and the measures being taken to contain it were awaited.

Earlier Gas Blowout In Konaseema District

The latest incident has brought back memories of a major gas blowout reported in Irusumanda village in Malikipuram mandal on January 5.

During that incident, gas reportedly erupted from a well that was closed and undergoing re-drilling operations. The sudden release was accompanied by a loud noise, triggering panic among residents.

ONGC specialists and district administration officials rushed to the location to manage the emergency. People living in the vicinity were evacuated as a precaution against possible casualties.

Emergency Measures Taken During January Incident

According to a local revenue official, the gas released during the January incident gradually spread towards neighbouring villages. Local reports identified the escaping gas as CNG.

Authorities deployed a water umbrella around the well to reduce the possibility of flames spreading if the gas ignited. Fire personnel remained stationed at the location as emergency teams worked to control the situation.

Traffic movement along the bypass stretch of National Highway 216 was also stopped because of the potential danger.

Officials monitored the situation and took steps to prevent the escaping gas from spreading towards nearby residential areas.

The latest leak has once again raised concerns over safety around ONGC's gas and oil extraction facilities in the Konaseema region.