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English NewsNewsIndiaMajhi speaks to 2 hockey players from Odisha after Indian men's team clinches gold in Asian Games

Majhi speaks to 2 hockey players from Odisha after Indian men's team clinches gold in Asian Games

Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 (PTI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday spoke to two hockey players from the state who were part of the Indian men’s hockey team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan, and lauded their performanc.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 12:06 AM (IST)

Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 (PTI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday spoke to two hockey players from the state who were part of the Indian men’s hockey team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan, and lauded their performance.

Their success is a matter of immense pride for every Odia, he said.

“I spoke over the phone with two talented Odia players from the Indian men's hockey team, the gold medal winners in the Asian Games, Amit Rohidas and Shilanand Lakra, and conveyed my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them as well as to the entire Indian team,” he said in a post on X.

“To my two Odia brothers Amit and Shilanand, my endless love and blessings. May this victorious journey for the nation continue unbroken, and may this success soar to even newer heights in the coming days – this is my prayer to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath,” Majhi said.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh rose to the occasion with a brace as a dominant India thrashed Malaysia 5-1 to clinch the men's hockey gold for the second time in the Asian Games, and book a 2028 Olympics berth on Saturday.

“Congratulate Indian Men’s Hockey Team on winning gold medal at the #AsianGames2026. The team’s back-to-back crown at the Asian Games and direct qualification for the #2028Olympics is indeed a moment of pride for every Indian. Proud that #Odisha is part of this golden glory of Indian Hockey. May the team’s golden journey continue, bringing ever greater glory for the nation,” BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said on X.

The Odisha government is the official sponsor of the Indian men's and women's hockey teams, and will continue its support till 2036. PTI AAM RBT

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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