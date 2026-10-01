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English NewsNewsIndiaMahua Moitra’s Plea: SC Seeks Reply From Bengal Govt On Protection During Constituency Visits

Mahua Moitra’s Plea: SC Seeks Reply From Bengal Govt On Protection During Constituency Visits

Moitra has also alleged in her plea that district administration officials in Nadia evicted her from a Circuit House despite her having been allotted a room at the state-owned property.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SC sought responses for Mahua Moitra's protection, eviction plea.
  • Moitra alleged officials evicted her from Circuit House unlawfully.
  • Supreme Court questioned Circuit House booking rules during the hearing.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the West Bengal government and others to file responses to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s plea seeking adequate protection during her visits to her parliamentary constituency, Krishnanagar.

Moitra has also alleged in her plea that district administration officials in Nadia evicted her from a Circuit House despite her having been allotted a room at the state-owned property.

The plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government and the Centre, said he would file responses to the plea.

SC Questions September 1 Letter

During the hearing, the bench said, “We are just sharing our concern. Have you seen the September 1 letter? If a member of Parliament comes to the Circuit House, she must inform three days before?”

Mehta urged the bench not to issue a notice on the petition and said he would file a reply.

The bench directed that responses be filed within a week, following which the petitioner may file a rejoinder within another week. The matter will be listed for hearing thereafter.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan appeared for Moitra.

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Mahua Moitra’s Circuit House Allegations

On the night of August 14, Moitra claimed in a social media post that a large crowd had gathered outside the Circuit House and raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans after she refused to leave the premises.

She subsequently wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking his intervention in the Nadia district administration’s alleged attempt to force her to vacate a Circuit House after she had been allotted a room at the state-owned property.

The Krishnanagar MP had also threatened to move court over the alleged harassment.

What Moitra Said In Her Letter

Moitra, who had moved into the Circuit House in Krishnanagar for an overnight stay following a Parliament session, asserted that she was entitled to stay there as an MP but was pressured by district authorities to move out in the middle of the night with the intent to harass her.

She claimed in her letter to Birla that nobody had conveyed anything to her when she made the booking and that no one had informed her about the booking embargo when she checked in.

The MP also said the premises, located opposite the bungalows of both the superintendent of police and the district magistrate, were supposed to be secure and that no crowd could gather there, “let alone a lynch mob.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mahua Moitra file a plea with the Supreme Court?

Mahua Moitra filed a plea seeking adequate protection during her visits to her parliamentary constituency, Krishnanagar. She also alleged she was evicted from a Circuit House despite having been allotted a room.

What were Mahua Moitra's allegations concerning the Circuit House?

Moitra claimed she was pressured to vacate a Circuit House on August 14, with a crowd shouting slogans outside. She asserted her right to stay as an MP and stated no booking embargo was communicated prior.

What action did the Supreme Court take regarding Moitra's plea?

The Supreme Court asked the West Bengal government and others to file responses to Moitra's plea within a week. The bench also questioned a requirement for an MP to inform three days prior for a Circuit House stay.

Who is representing the state government and Centre in this case?

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is appearing for the state government and the Centre. He stated he would file responses to the plea without the need for a formal notice.

What is the timeline for further proceedings in the Supreme Court?

Responses are to be filed within a week, followed by the petitioner's rejoinder within another week. The matter will be listed for hearing thereafter.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahua Moitra Circuit House Mahua Moitra’s Plea SC Seeks Reply From Bengal Govt Protection During Constituency Visits
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