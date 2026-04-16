Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra’s Chandivali Sees First-Ever Court-Monitored EVM Verification After HC Approval

Maharashtra’s Chandivali Sees First-Ever Court-Monitored EVM Verification After HC Approval

For the first time, court-approved verification of EVMs and VVPATs used in Chandivali Assembly constituency begins Thursday. The BEL-led diagnostic check follows Bombay HC order on a Congress' plea.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India begins court-ordered EVM/VVPAT verification in Chandivali.
  • Congress candidate's plea led to Bombay High Court approval.

For the first time in India’s electoral history, a court-approved verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs used in the Chandivali Assembly constituency in Maharashtra will begin at 9:30 am on Thursday.

The Mumbai Suburban District Collector has issued a formal notification for the diagnostic check of EVMs and VVPATs deployed in the 168-Chandivali Assembly seat during the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. The process will be carried out by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru, over a two-day schedule beginning April 16, ANI reported.

Bombay HC permits EVM 'Dianostic check'

The exercise follows a petition filed by Congress candidate Naseem Khan in the Bombay High Court, seeking verification of voting machines. Although Khan had applied for the process and paid the requisite fee in November 2024, the exercise was delayed pending judicial approval.

Authorities clarified that this is not the first such verification in Maharashtra, noting that similar checks have already been completed for 17 candidates between February and August 2025. In the Chandivali case, the court has permitted the diagnostic verification of 20 EVMs.

Under guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India following Supreme Court directions, candidates finishing second or third in an election may apply for verification of up to 5 per cent of EVMs used in their constituency, subject to payment of fees and, where applicable, court approval, as per IANS.

In this case, the Bombay High Court granted permission in February 2026 after an election petition was filed, clearing the way for the verification process to proceed.

Related Video

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding

Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening with EVMs and VVPATs in Chandivali?

A court-approved diagnostic verification of EVMs and VVPATs used in the Chandivali Assembly constituency is set to begin. This is the first time this is happening in India's electoral history for a constituency.

Who is conducting the EVM and VVPAT verification?

The diagnostic check of the EVMs and VVPATs will be carried out by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru. The process is scheduled to take place over two days.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bombay HC Maharashtra Naseem Khan Maharashtra' Chandivali Assembly Constituency BEL Diagnostic Check
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Maharashtra’s Chandivali Sees First-Ever Court-Monitored EVM Verification After HC Approval
Maharashtra’s Chandivali Sees First-Ever Court-Monitored EVM Verification
India
BJP MLA Faces Backlash After ‘Worship Modi-Yogi, Not Stones’ Comment; TMC Calls It ‘Dangerous’
BJP MLA Faces Backlash After ‘Worship Modi-Yogi, Not Stones’ Comment
India
Missed Your Train? Here's What Indian Railways Rules Say About Tickets, Refunds, And Boarding Another Train
Missed Your Train? Here's What Indian Railways Rules Say About Tickets, Refunds, And Boarding Another Train
India
Centre’s New Delimitation Bill Includes Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Empowers EC For Future Action
Is Pakistan-Occupied Jammu And Kashmir Included In the Delimitation Bill, 2026?
Advertisement

Videos

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding
Middle East conflict: China’s Diplomatic Push and US Pressure on Iran Oil Trade Escalate Geopolitical Tensions
War Alert: Reports Claim China Satellite Support Helped Iran in Precision Strikes During Conflict
Political Row: Centre May Upgrade Raghav Chadha’s Security Cover Amid Political Speculation
Breaking: Punjab Govt Withdraws Security Cover of AAP MP Raghav Chadha Amid Political Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget