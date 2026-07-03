Maharashtra Rains Turn Fatal: Ex-Deputy Mayor's Son Killed By Falling Tree

A 35-year-old man, identified as Rahul Ashok Patil, died after a coconut tree fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle during heavy rain and strong winds in Maharashtra's Mira-Bhayandar city, officials said on Friday.

Patil, a resident of Murdhagaon and the son of a former deputy mayor of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), succumbed to his injuries at a hospital two days after the incident.

Tree Uprooted During Heavy Rain And Strong Winds

According to district authorities, the accident took place on Wednesday evening in the Sadanand Nagar area when a coconut tree, uprooted due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds, fell onto Patil's motorcycle.

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He sustained serious injuries in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition before passing away on Friday.

First Rain-Related Death Of The Season

Officials said the incident has been recorded as the first rain-related death in Mira-Bhayandar during the current monsoon season.

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