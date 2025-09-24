Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Don't Want To Be A Doctor': Maharashtra NEET Topper Dies By Suicide On Day Of Medical College Admission

Anurag Borkar, a 19-year-old NEET topper from Maharashtra, tragically died by suicide on his way to medical college.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 19-year-old student from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, who had cleared the NEET UG 2025 examination with an outstanding score, died by suicide on the day he was scheduled to leave for medical college. The student, identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, a resident of Nawargaon in Sindewahi taluka, was found dead at his home on Tuesday morning.

Police said he left behind a note in which he expressed reluctance to pursue a career in medicine.

Promising Academic Journey Cut Short

Anurag had secured a 99.99 percentile in NEET UG 2025, with an All India Rank of 1475 in the OBC category, as per a report on NDTV. He was set to travel to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, for admission to an MBBS program when the tragedy occurred.

According to officials, he lived with his family in Chandrapur. Further investigation is underway.

Concerns Over Academic Pressure

The incident has once again drawn attention to the emotional and psychological stress faced by students preparing for professional entrance exams in India. While suicides linked to failure in NEET have been reported in recent years, Anurag’s case highlights the challenges faced even by those who achieve success but feel burdened by expectations.

His death has evoked comparisons with past cases that underscored the systemic pressures of the medical admission process. Among them is the story of Shanmugam Anitha, a Tamil Nadu student who died by suicide in 2017 after scoring exceptionally high in her state board exams but being unable to secure a medical seat due to NEET’s implementation.

ALSO READ: Ettayapuram Titular King Leads Protest Over ‘Historical Inaccuracies’ In Textbooks, Demands Correction

(If anyone faces mental health issues or knows anyone having suicidal feelings, they can seek emotional support with helpline numbers from suicide prevention organizations in the state. Hitguj help number: +91 022 24131212 (Mumbai) and Aasra: +91 022 27546669 (Navi Mumbai)).

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
