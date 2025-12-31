Shiv Sena Candidate Receives Municipal Poll Ticket At Mother’s Cremation In Nagpur

A Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader in Maharashtra received his municipal election ticket while performing his mother’s last rites. The unusual incident unfolded in Nagpur, drawing widespread attention as party representatives rushed to a crematorium to meet a crucial nomination deadline. The episode occurred just hours before the 3 pm cut-off for filing nomination papers for the upcoming municipal corporation elections, which are being held across 29 civic bodies in the state.

Ticket Delivered Amid Final Rites

Yogesh Gonnade, now the Shiv Sena candidate from Ward No. 5 of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, was at the cremation ground when senior party functionaries arrived with his official AB form. At the time, Gonnade was in the middle of bidding farewell to his mother, making the timing both unexpected and emotionally overwhelming, as reported.

Those present described the moment as deeply poignant, with Gonnade forced to confront personal loss and political responsibility simultaneously. The delivery of the ticket ensured that he could complete the formalities required to enter the electoral fray before the deadline expired.

Family Steps Into Political Arena

Adding another layer to the story, the Shiv Sena has also nominated Gonnade’s daughter, Kritika, as its candidate from Ward No. 8. The dual nominations signal a strong family footprint in the local civic polls and suggest the party’s confidence in their grassroots support.

Gonnade later indicated that he had nearly abandoned hopes of contesting the election, believing that the opportunity had passed. The last-minute decision by the party not only revived his political ambitions but also brought his family directly into the spotlight of Nagpur’s municipal contest.

Deadline Pressure Drives Extraordinary Move

With time running out, Shiv Sena leaders opted for an extraordinary solution—delivering the nomination documents directly at the crematorium.

The crematorium episode is not an isolated case of high drama this election season. Just days earlier, another incident involving a Bharatiya Janata Party leader had gone viral after she was denied a ticket. The footage showed her breaking down and pleading with a former MLA, underscoring the personal toll and intense pressure associated with securing party nominations.