Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Youths threw bottles at Minister Shirsat's home, injuring personnel.

Minister accused city police of negligence and delayed response.

He alleged commissioner focused on postings, ignored rising crime.

Shirsat will report police inaction to the Chief Minister.

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat has accused the state police of serious negligence after three youths allegedly created a disturbance and hurled liquor bottles at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar late Thursday night. The incident left two security personnel injured and triggered a sharp confrontation between the minister and senior police officials over law and order in the city.

Shirsat, a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, alleged that the police response was delayed and questioned the effectiveness of the local police administration in controlling crime.

Shirsat Accuses Police Commissioner Of Negligence

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the minister launched a strong attack on the city Police Commissioner, alleging that senior officials were more concerned about securing lucrative postings than maintaining law and order.

According to Shirsat, three unidentified youths who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol created a disturbance outside his residence around 11 pm on Thursday. When confronted, they reportedly threw broken glass bottles towards the house.

Expressing anger over the incident, he said, “An attack has taken place at my house. Murders are happening in the city every day. The Police Commissioner is only interested in extortion, while drugs are being sold openly,” Shirsat said.

He also alleged that a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) arrived at the scene nearly two-and-a-half hours after the incident and acted only after the Director General of Police (DGP) intervened.

Shirsat further accused the Police Commissioner of seeking a favourable posting in Pimpri-Chinchwad instead of focusing on his current responsibilities. He claimed that illegal gambling operations were functioning with police protection and said he would submit a list of such establishments to the Chief Minister.

ALSO READ: Dubai Airport Suspends SpiceJet Check-Ins Over Rs 35.8-Crore Dues, Four India-Bound Flights Cancelled

Minister Raises Concerns Over Public Safety

The minister said the incident was part of a wider breakdown in law and order in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Referring to murders and other violent incidents reported over the past fortnight, he questioned the police leadership's commitment to public safety.

Shirsat argued that if security arrangements could fail at a minister's residence, ordinary citizens were even more vulnerable to criminal activities.

He announced that he would formally raise the issue with the Chief Minister and seek strict action against the Police Commissioner.

However, the minister acknowledged that the Maharashtra DGP had answered his call around midnight and assured him that appropriate action would follow after the incident was examined.

Three Youths Detained After Late-Night Ruckus

According to the police, three youths arrived outside Shirsat's residence in the Golwadi area around midnight on Thursday and allegedly created a disturbance before throwing stones and empty glass bottles at the property.

Security guards and police personnel intervened to control the situation and detained all three accused.

Two police personnel reportedly sustained minor injuries during the scuffle while apprehending the youths.