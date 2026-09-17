Manoj Jarange-Patil Ends Fast, Gives Maharashtra Govt 90 Days To Act On Maratha Quota

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maratha activist ended hunger strike, setting 90-day deadline.

Agitation paused after government sent new draft proposals.

Mumbai protest threatened if reservation demands remain unmet.

Manoj Jarange Ends Fast: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has ended his hunger strike after discussions with Maharashtra ministers in Beed, temporarily easing a standoff that had threatened to spill into Mumbai. However, the decision comes with a firm 90-day deadline for the state government to make progress on the community's reservation demands.

Jarange-Patil has warned that if the government fails to act within the three-month window, he will take the agitation to Mumbai. The development comes after days of confrontation between the activist and the state administration over the Maratha community's demand for reservation benefits.

Manoj Jarange-Patil Ends Fast, Gives 90-Day Deadline

Jarange-Patil's decision to call off the fast puts the immediate plan for a Mumbai protest on hold, but does not end the agitation. He has made it clear that the government's next steps will determine whether the protest returns to the streets of the state capital.

The activist had earlier announced plans to resume his march towards Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. He had also told supporters that attempts by the authorities to prevent him from reaching the city could prompt members of the wider Maratha community to travel to Mumbai instead.

The latest development followed his arrival in Patoda during the early hours of Wednesday. His hunger strike had entered its 19th day, while doctors raised concerns about dehydration and his deteriorating health and advised him to undergo treatment.

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Fast Halted After Appeal

Jarange-Patil said religious leaders from Narayangad played a role in persuading him to accept medical treatment, even as he maintained that he remained committed to the larger protest.

Addressing reporters, he explained his change of heart: ''I was not going to listen to anyone, but religious leaders from Narayangad asked me to take medication. But I will leave for Mumbai tomorrow after 1 pm. I will undergo treatment tonight and will leave tomorrow.''

He subsequently indicated that the timing of the next mobilisation would depend on the government's response and whether fresh proposals were placed before him.

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Government Sends New Draft

The Maharashtra government also made a move towards negotiations on Wednesday by sending Jarange-Patil a draft proposal after maintaining a tougher position for several days.

Officials appealed to him to end the indefinite fast and reconsider the proposed Mumbai mobilisation. The administration cited concerns that a large-scale protest could affect celebrations during the Ganesh festival.

Kunbi Certificate Demand

At the centre of Jarange-Patil's campaign is the demand that eligible members of the Maratha community be issued Kunbi caste certificates. Such certificates would allow those who qualify to access reservation benefits available under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Despite agreeing to pause his hunger strike, Jarange-Patil has retained a confrontational stance towards any attempt to restrict the movement of his supporters.

Jarange did not soften his resolve to reach the capital, issuing a direct challenge to anyone who might try to stop him: "Let me see who stops me from entering Mumbai. If they do not allow me (to enter), I will call the Maratha community people.''

The activist had continued to insist that he would reach Mumbai on September 18 for the proposed demonstration, while keeping the door open for further discussions with the government. With the fast now halted, attention is likely to remain focused on the draft proposal and whether the government can make substantive progress before the 90-day deadline expires.