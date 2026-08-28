Mahayuti Rift Again? Fadnavis Decision Over Marathi Rule Leaves Shinde Camp Unhappy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fadnavis granted auto/taxi drivers Marathi language extension, angering Shiv Sena.

Ministers question Fadnavis's unilateral decisions without consulting alliance partners.

Marathi language, power centralization further fuel Mahayuti alliance friction.

Fresh differences have reportedly emerged within Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance, with tensions surfacing between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

The latest disagreement centres on a decision concerning auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. Fadnavis has granted them an additional year to learn basic Marathi, effectively changing a decision taken by a Shiv Sena minister.

According to sources, the chief minister took the decision without taking the transport minister into confidence. The move has reportedly angered Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena ministers, adding to concerns over coordination within the ruling alliance.

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Angry Ministers Question Fadnavis

The reported resentment has prompted questions from ministers within the Mahayuti government over the role of the Cabinet if major decisions can be taken unilaterally by the chief minister.

According to sources, some ministers have alleged that over the past one-and-a-half years, Fadnavis has taken several decisions without adequately consulting ministers from the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the two other major constituents of the Mahayuti.

The issue has once again brought the reported dissatisfaction among some ministers in the Maharashtra Cabinet into focus. The latest controversy could further fuel discussions about coordination and decision-making within the alliance.

Marathi Language Issue Could Become Political Flashpoint

Fadnavis’ decision has also raised political questions over its potential impact on the sensitive Marathi language issue. Critics are questioning whether granting additional time to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers could upset those who have long pushed for stronger enforcement of Marathi-language requirements.

Questions are also being raised over whether the decision has any connection with political considerations ahead of next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, particularly in the context of the large North Indian population in Maharashtra. The issue could further intensify political debate around the Marathi versus North Indian narrative.

The development has also raised questions about how Fadnavis will address the reported anger among Shiv Sena ministers and maintain cohesion within the Mahayuti alliance.

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Ministers Unhappy Over Centralised Power

Sources further claim that ministers in the Mahayuti government are unhappy over a notification issued by Fadnavis that has reportedly concentrated Cabinet powers with the chief minister.

The development has added another layer to the reported friction within the Maharashtra government. With concerns over unilateral decisions and the distribution of powers now being raised, attention is likely to remain on how the chief minister responds to the growing discontent among alliance ministers.