Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAmit Shah Sanctions Rs 1,950 Cr Flood Relief For Karnataka, Maharashtra

Amit Shah Sanctions Rs 1,950 Cr Flood Relief For Karnataka, Maharashtra

This is the second installment for 2025-26. The central government has already disbursed significant funds under SDRF, NDRF, SDMF and NDMF this year, alongside logistical support.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 08:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved advance release of Rs 1,950.80 crore as second instalment of central share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Karnataka and Maharashtra governments for 2025-26.

Out of the total amount, Rs 384.40 crore has been approved for Karnataka and Rs 1,566.40 crore for Maharashtra to help the two states provide immediate relief assistance to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall and floods during the southwest monsoon this year, an official statement said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of the home minister, the central government is fully committed to provide all possible assistance to states affected by flood, landslides and cloudburst, the statement said.

This year, the Centre has already released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 states under the SDRF and Rs 2,189.28 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to 15 states.

In addition, Rs 4,571.30 crore has been released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 states and Rs 372.09 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to nine states, the statement said.

The central government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army and Air Force and supported all flood, landslides, and cloudburst-affected states.

During this year's monsoon, there was maximum deployment of 199 teams of the the NDRF in 30 states and UTs for rescue and relief operations. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 08:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Flood Relief Karnataka News MAHARASHTRA NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP-II Implemented In Delhi On Diwali Eve As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category
GRAP-II Implemented In Delhi On Diwali Eve As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category
World
Chainsaw-Wielding Robbers Break Into Louvre, Flee With Napoleon’s Jewels: What We Know So Far About Paris Heist
Chainsaw-Wielding Robbers Break Into Louvre, Flee With Napoleon’s Jewels: What We Know So Far
World
Israel Launches Strikes On Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions; Bodies Of Two Hostages Identified
Israel Launches Strikes On Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions; Bodies Of Two Hostages Identified
Cities
‘Filled Ayodhya’s Streets With Blood Of Ram Devotees’: Yogi Adityanath Targets SP, Congress At Deepotsav
‘Filled Ayodhya’s Streets With Blood Of Ram Devotees’: CM Targets SP, Congress At Deepotsav
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget