A 29-year-old woman doctor employed at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara district was found dead in a hotel room on Thursday night, October 23, in what police say appears to be a case of suicide. The doctor, a native of Beed district and posted in Phaltan, had reportedly faced months of sexual assault, mental trauma, and harassment from two individuals — a police sub-inspector and her landlord’s son.

What Does Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide Note Say?

According to investigators, a note written in Marathi on her palm accuses Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane of Phaltan City Police Station of raping her four times, and Prashant Bankar, her landlord’s son, of ongoing physical and mental harassment, as per a report on PTI. Badane, who was related to the victim and has since been suspended, and Bankar have both been booked following the discovery.

Police said the doctor, who was working on a contractual basis at the Phaltan government hospital, had earlier lodged complaints about the threats and intimidation she faced. Despite submitting a written statement to the Deputy Superintendent of Police in June detailing her ordeal, no substantial action was taken, according to her relatives.

In her correspondence with police officials, the victim had claimed she was pressured to manipulate post-mortem and medical reports of accused individuals and was subjected to caste and regional taunts referencing her Beed roots, reported The Hindustan Times. Activist Nitin Andhale also released excerpts from her deposition before an inquiry committee, where she mentioned being threatened inside the hospital premises by PSI Badane.

Political Reactions

The case has triggered sharp political reactions, with leaders across party lines calling for an independent and time-bound probe. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry, saying it would be “deeply disturbing” if her grievances were ignored because of her surname or origin. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve echoed the demand, pointing to the systemic neglect faced by professionals from Marathwada.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging stringent action and institutional accountability. Environment Minister Shambhuraj Desai assured that the government would ensure an impartial probe, while Cabinet Minister Pankaja Munde appealed to the media to avoid speculation, asserting that a detailed forensic investigation would bring the truth to light.