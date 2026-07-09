Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Doctor resigned after alleged assault by Shiv Sena corporator.

Assault occurred over NICU referral, sparking state-wide protests.

Police arrested corporator Mhatre; he denied physical assault.

Incident intensifies demands for enhanced security for medical professionals.

A doctor posted at the KDMC-run Shastri Nagar Hospital in Maharashtra's Kalyan has resigned and left Thane after allegedly being assaulted by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre. The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated online, has triggered protests by doctors across the state and renewed concerns over the safety of healthcare workers.

The doctor said fear for his personal safety forced him to resign, adding that he has no plans to return to the hospital.

Doctor Says Fear Forced Him To Quit

Speaking to NDTV after submitting his resignation, the doctor said he no longer felt safe working at the hospital following the alleged attack. He said that he has resigned because there was a lot of fear and goons were watching them.



"They are very dangerous people. The other doctors may continue working there, but I cannot. I will not go back there again,” he said, as per a report on NDTV.

His decision comes days after footage of the alleged assault went viral, prompting widespread condemnation from the medical fraternity. Doctors in different parts of Maharashtra staged protests demanding stronger security measures and strict action against those responsible.

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Assault Triggered By NICU Referral

The incident reportedly took place on Monday evening at the Shastri Nagar Hospital after doctors Srishti Bawiskar and Vaibhav Salunkhe advised the family of a newborn to shift the infant to another medical facility because there was no available space in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

According to the complaint, the family contacted corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre, who allegedly arrived at the hospital with several associates.

The group is accused of verbally abusing and physically assaulting doctors and hospital staff during the confrontation. Dr. Vaibhav Salunkhe sustained injuries in the alleged attack.

Police subsequently registered a case against Mhatre and five others in connection with the incident.

Corporator Arrested, Denies Assault Allegations

Police arrested Mhatre on Wednesday evening. However, he was later shifted to Thane Civil Hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated.

Responding to the allegations, Mhatre denied physically assaulting the doctors. He also said he would apologise only if the doctors apologised first.

“I would express regret only if the doctors apologised,” he said, adding that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray taught them to fight injustice.

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Protests Over Safety Of Healthcare Workers

The alleged assault has intensified demands from doctors' associations for enhanced security at government hospitals and stronger legal protection for medical professionals.

The resignation of the doctor and his decision to leave Thane have further highlighted concerns over workplace safety in public healthcare institutions.