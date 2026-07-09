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English NewsNewsIndiaMaharashtra Doctor Assaulted By Shiv Sena Corporator Quits, Leaves Thane; Says 'Will Never Go Back'

Maharashtra Doctor Assaulted By Shiv Sena Corporator Quits, Leaves Thane; Says 'Will Never Go Back'

A Maharashtra doctor resigned and left Thane after an alleged assault by a Shiv Sena corporator, citing fear for his safety amid statewide protests.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Doctor resigned after alleged assault by Shiv Sena corporator.
  • Assault occurred over NICU referral, sparking state-wide protests.
  • Police arrested corporator Mhatre; he denied physical assault.
  • Incident intensifies demands for enhanced security for medical professionals.

A doctor posted at the KDMC-run Shastri Nagar Hospital in Maharashtra's Kalyan has resigned and left Thane after allegedly being assaulted by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre. The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated online, has triggered protests by doctors across the state and renewed concerns over the safety of healthcare workers.

The doctor said fear for his personal safety forced him to resign, adding that he has no plans to return to the hospital.

Doctor Says Fear Forced Him To Quit

Speaking to NDTV after submitting his resignation, the doctor said he no longer felt safe working at the hospital following the alleged attack. He said that he has resigned because there was a lot of fear and goons were watching them.

"They are very dangerous people. The other doctors may continue working there, but I cannot. I will not go back there again,” he said, as per a report on NDTV.

His decision comes days after footage of the alleged assault went viral, prompting widespread condemnation from the medical fraternity. Doctors in different parts of Maharashtra staged protests demanding stronger security measures and strict action against those responsible.

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Assault Triggered By NICU Referral

The incident reportedly took place on Monday evening at the Shastri Nagar Hospital after doctors Srishti Bawiskar and Vaibhav Salunkhe advised the family of a newborn to shift the infant to another medical facility because there was no available space in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

According to the complaint, the family contacted corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre, who allegedly arrived at the hospital with several associates.

The group is accused of verbally abusing and physically assaulting doctors and hospital staff during the confrontation. Dr. Vaibhav Salunkhe sustained injuries in the alleged attack.

Police subsequently registered a case against Mhatre and five others in connection with the incident.

Corporator Arrested, Denies Assault Allegations

Police arrested Mhatre on Wednesday evening. However, he was later shifted to Thane Civil Hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated.

Responding to the allegations, Mhatre denied physically assaulting the doctors. He also said he would apologise only if the doctors apologised first.

“I would express regret only if the doctors apologised,” he said, adding that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray taught them to fight injustice.

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Protests Over Safety Of Healthcare Workers

The alleged assault has intensified demands from doctors' associations for enhanced security at government hospitals and stronger legal protection for medical professionals.

The resignation of the doctor and his decision to leave Thane have further highlighted concerns over workplace safety in public healthcare institutions. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did a doctor at Shastri Nagar Hospital resign?

The doctor resigned due to fear for his personal safety after being allegedly assaulted by a corporator. He stated he felt unsafe and would not return to the hospital.

Who was involved in the alleged assault at Shastri Nagar Hospital?

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre and several associates are accused of verbally abusing and physically assaulting doctors and staff, including Dr. Vaibhav Salunkhe.

What triggered the alleged assault incident?

The incident occurred after doctors advised a newborn's family to shift the infant to another facility due to no available space in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

What action has been taken against the corporator involved?

Police registered a case against Mhatre and five others. Mhatre was arrested but later shifted to Thane Civil Hospital due to health issues.

What has been the broader reaction to the alleged assault?

The incident has triggered protests by doctors across Maharashtra, intensifying demands for enhanced security and legal protection for healthcare workers.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Thane Maharashtra Kalyan Maharashtra Doctor Assault
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