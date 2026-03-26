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HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra council orders implementation of 5-day jail to youth for fake news against NCP MLC

Maharashtra council orders implementation of 5-day jail to youth for fake news against NCP MLC

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI): The Maharashtra legislative council on Wednesday ordered implementation of a motion that recommended a five-day jail to a youth based in Akola for publishing fake news against NCP MLA Amol Mitkari on a YouTube channe.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 12:07 AM (IST)

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI): The Maharashtra legislative council on Wednesday ordered implementation of a motion that recommended a five-day jail to a youth based in Akola for publishing fake news against NCP MLA Amol Mitkari on a YouTube channel.

Ankush Gawande, an Akola-based youth, had been asked to remain present before the House on Wednesday to tender an apology in connection with the fake news.

Along with Gawande, three other scribes - Ganesh Sonawane and Harshada Sonawane, and Amol Nandurkar - had published fake news on 'Satya Ladha' YouTube channel against Mitkari, for which they tendered an apology in the House. The other three were let off with a warning.

"However, Gawande did not remain present despite the orders of the House. So the punishment against him should be implemented," council Chairman Ram Shinde said.

The house had passed a motion on Tuesday recommending a five-day jail for not apologising.

In another case, the council also accepted an apology from NCP (SP) leader Suryakant More for making objectionable remarks against Shinde and members of the house.

On Tuesday, a motion passed by the house recommended a seven-day jail term.

The House also extended the time given to the privilege committee to submit its report on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare and comedian Kunal Kamra for mocking Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde until the last day of the next session of the state legislature. PTI PR NP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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