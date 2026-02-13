Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Speak At ABP Network's Ideas Of India Summit 2026 In Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Speak At ABP Network's Ideas Of India Summit 2026 In Mumbai

ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit will be held in Mumbai on February 27-28, 2026.The event will feature enriching discussions on diverse topics like economy, diplomacy, culture, and technology.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 11:52 AM (IST)

ABP Network is set to host the fifth edition of its flagship Ideas of India Summit, which will bring together leaders of diverse fields, who will participate in enriching discussions on India's socio-political, cultural, entertainment, business, and economic fabric.

The two-day summit will be held on February 27 and 28 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be among the keynote speakers. He will address the session: "Making Maharashtra Great Again: Rebuilding the Infrastructure".

Notably, Fadnavis was also among the speakers in the Ides of India Summit's 2024 edition. In the 2024 Summit, the Maharashtra CM spoke on "Collaborative Federalism: View from the States," as part of which he shared his views on the various features and benefits of state-state and state-Centre cooperation towards building a strong nation.

About Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis is a senior Indian politician and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently serving his third term as Chief Minister of Maharashtra since December 5, 2024.

Fadnavis made history by becoming Chief Minister of Maharashtra at age 44, making him the second-youngest CM in the state’s history after Sharad Pawar. During his earlier tenure from 2014 to 2019, he oversaw several governance reforms and infrastructure initiatives.

His political influence continued through roles such as Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Deputy Chief Minister before returning to the top post. During his stint in the Maharashtra Cabinet, both as the CM and the Deputy CM, Fadnavis was part of several NITI Aayog meetings and initiatives. He is also the Chairman of Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), a state body that works as a think tank to provide strategic, technical, and functional direction for the development of Maharashtra. 

The ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit is positioned as a leading global forum that brings together influential voices to drive meaningful dialogue. Held annually, the event has emerged as a landmark event, offering a platform to national and international changemakers, innovators, and thought leaders to discuss the future and articulate their vision of India in a fast-changing world.

Published at : 13 Feb 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
