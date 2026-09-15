Maharashtra MLA With Rs 3,300-Cr Net Worth Turns Beggar For A Day, Says ‘Someone Gave Me Rs 20’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wealthy BJP MLA Parag Shah begged disguised in Mumbai.

Guru suggested experiment; Shah observed Mumbaikars' generosity.

A samosa seller generously offered food without charge.

Shah experienced life contrasting his usual privileged status.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Parag Shah, one of the state's wealthiest politicians, recently stepped away from his usual world of luxury, security and political privilege to experience life on the streets of Mumbai as a beggar. Shah, who represents Ghatkopar (East), spent an entire day in disguise, sitting by the roadside and asking strangers for food and alms. His identity remained hidden as he interacted with people, accepting whatever they were willing to give him and eating the food on the spot.

Videos of the unusual experiment later surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention after viewers discovered that the person seeking alms was actually a billionaire businessman and politician.

Guru Suggested The Experiment

The exercise was undertaken at the suggestion of Shah's Jain spiritual guru, Namramuni, according to PTI. The experiment was linked to a month considered particularly significant in Jain religious tradition.

Shah took extensive measures to ensure that his identity remained concealed. He left his security personnel, vehicles and valuables behind before heading out in disguise. Makeup was used to alter his appearance so that people on the streets would not recognise him.

For several hours, he experienced the city from a position far removed from his usual public life, approaching strangers and accepting food from them.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Woman, Nepali-American Friend Killed By Subway Train In New York

'That Is The Reality Of Life'

The experience gave Shah an opportunity to observe how people behaved towards him when they had no idea about his actual identity.

He contrasted the interactions with the respect and attention he typically receives as a politician and wealthy individual.

"All the respect and honour, the people who line up to meet you -- the same people, when I go to them, become taller than me. So, that is the reality of life," he said, as per a report on Hindustan Times.

The day also left him struck by the willingness of ordinary Mumbaikars to help someone they believed was in need.

Shah recalled receiving Rs 20 from one person, who asked him to use it to get something to eat. He then approached a samosa seller.

He said, "Someone gave me Rs 20 saying, 'Go baba, eat food'."

भाजपा विधायक प्राग शाह भिखारी के रूप में सड़क किनारे बैठे और लोगों के बीच घूमते नजर आए ,,,



वीडियो में मुंबई के घाटकोपर पूर्व विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विधायक पराग शाह भिखारी के वेश में देखकर हर कोई हैरान रह गया कि आखिर करोड़ों की संपत्ति वाले विधायक ने भिखारी का रूप क्यों धारण किया?… pic.twitter.com/gFNX9nPKmx — TANVIR RANGREZ (@virjust18) September 14, 2026

ALSO READ: Kerala Vlogger Shares Afghanistan Ordeal, Says Taliban Warned Of Arrest Over Solo Travel

Samosa Seller's Kind Gesture

For Shah, the interaction with the hawker became one of the most memorable moments of the day. He said the vendor did not hesitate to help even after Shah explained that he had no money to pay for the food.

He said, "And that is my own experience... when I told the samosa seller that I did not have money, he still gave me the samosa with a smile -- the man was very small, a poor hawker -- but without making a face even once, he gave me the samosa."

The interaction, he suggested, offered a perspective on generosity that was difficult to understand from his usual position of wealth and influence.

He Returned Without Makeup

The experiment did not end when Shah removed his disguise. After changing back into his usual appearance, he returned to some of the locations where he had spent time earlier. He also met people he had interacted with during his time in disguise.

This time, they were able to see the person behind the appearance of the beggar and learn about his identity.

Shah later shared details of the experience with his spiritual guru and people close to him, reflecting on what he had observed during the day.

Maharashtra's Richest MLA

Shah's decision to spend a day begging is particularly striking given his extraordinary personal wealth.

In his affidavit for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shah declared assets worth more than Rs 3,383 crore, making him the richest candidate in the state at the time.

A businessman with interests in real estate, Shah has also had a political career spanning local and state-level politics. Before becoming an MLA, he served as a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.