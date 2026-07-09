Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rains swept 3,000 LPG cylinders into Patalganga River.

Authorities warned public against retrieving hazardous cylinders, urging reporting.

Raigad faces floods, impeding cylinder recovery; more rain expected.

Heavy monsoon rains triggered an alarming incident in Maharashtra's Raigad district after floodwaters swept nearly 3,000 LPG cylinders from an HPCL bottling facility into the Patalganga River. Videos shared on social media showed hundreds of red cylinders floating rapidly downstream, prompting authorities to issue an urgent public safety advisory.

Officials have warned residents against attempting to retrieve or use any cylinder found along the river, citing the risk that several may still contain liquefied petroleum gas.

Floodwaters Sweep LPG Cylinders Into Patalganga River

The incident occurred after relentless rainfall inundated the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant in Raigad district, washing away around 3,000 LPG cylinders, including both filled and empty units.

Visuals circulating online captured the cylinders being carried away by the swollen river, raising concerns about public safety as floodwaters spread across several parts of the district.

🚨 BREAKING: Flood Chaos at HPCL Patalganga LPG Plant!



Heavy rains trigger massive flooding — nearly 3,000 gas cylinders swept into the river by strong currents.



District Collector urges: DO NOT touch or take any floating cylinders. They can be dangerous/leaking. Report to… pic.twitter.com/nerEJWCdnU — Public News X (@PublicNewsX) July 8, 2026



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Authorities fear that some of the cylinders could still contain gas, making them potentially hazardous if handled improperly.

Collector Urges Public Not To Touch Recovered Cylinders

Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale appealed to residents to stay away from any cylinders found in or around the river and immediately inform the authorities.

“There is no guarantee whether the cylinders washed into the river contain gas or whether they are in a safe condition. Picking them up, opening them, or taking them home out of curiosity or for use could be extremely dangerous,” he cautioned.

The administration has directed people to hand over any recovered cylinders only through authorised channels. Residents can return them to:

HPCL company directly

Any nearby HPCL dealer

Tehsildar Office, Khalapur

Tehsildar Office (other local branches)

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Office

Officials have stressed that public cooperation is essential to prevent accidents while recovery efforts continue.

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IMD Warns Of More Rain Across Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane for July 9, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall and squally winds.

Although rainfall intensity is expected to reduce compared with previous days, the weather department has warned of continued risks of flash flooding in Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

The IMD also cautioned that saturated soil and continuous rainfall could lead to surface runoff, water accumulation in low-lying areas and localised flooding.

Raigad Among Worst-Hit Districts

Raigad has witnessed severe flooding as rivers continue to overflow following persistent monsoon showers. The flooding has disrupted normal life in several areas and complicated recovery operations at the affected industrial facility.

Authorities are simultaneously focusing on flood response measures and the safe retrieval of the washed-away LPG cylinders. Officials have reiterated that residents should avoid approaching or handling any cylinder spotted along the riverbank or flood-affected areas and instead alert the nearest government office.