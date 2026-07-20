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English NewsNewsIndiaMahadev Betting App Case: Shefali Bagga Questioned On Foreign Trips; Brother, Father Summoned

Mahadev Betting App Case: Shefali Bagga Questioned On Foreign Trips; Brother, Father Summoned

ED asked Bagga several questions regarding the alleged promotion of the illegal betting platform and the recovery of Rs 30 lakh in cash from her residence.

Written By : Ravi Yadav |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 12:51 PM (IST)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned television host and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga for a second consecutive day in connection with the money laundering investigation linked to the Mahadev online betting app.

According to sources, the agency asked Bagga several questions regarding the alleged promotion of the illegal betting platform, the recovery of Rs 30 lakh in cash from her residence, her foreign trips, and her suspected links with the Mahadev syndicate.

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ED Examining Dubai, London Trips

During the questioning, Shefali Bagga reportedly told investigators that her father, Vipin Bagga, handled endorsement deals, cash payments, and financial transactions related to promotional activities.

The ED has also issued summons to her father and brother, Shivansh Bagga. However, neither has appeared before the agency so far.

Investigators are also scrutinising Bagga's visits to Dubai and London to determine whether the trips had any connection with the Mahadev betting syndicate or an alleged hawala network.

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About the author Ravi Yadav

Ravi Yadav is a journalist with ABP Live, covering breaking news and major developments from across the country. He has extensively reported on high-impact stories, including the NEET paper leak controversy, Enforcement Directorate raids, and other significant political, legal, and investigative developments, bringing readers timely and in-depth coverage.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
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Shefali Bagga Mahadev Betting App Case
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