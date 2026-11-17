Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man died in police custody; family alleged torture.

Post-mortem showed multiple contusions, ligature, bite marks.

Cause of death reserved pending further chemical analysis.

CB-CID now investigating the custodial death case.

Madurai (TN), Nov 17 (PTI) The post-mortem report of a 42-year-old man, who died in Chekkanoorani police station near here, has revealed multiple contusions on his body, an incomplete ligature mark on his neck, and bite marks on his tongue, official sources said.

The autopsy, conducted by a three-member medical panel at Madurai Medical College, noted five separate "bluish black colour" contusions on the chest and back of the deceased, identified as Balakrishnan. The medical board has reserved its final opinion on the exact cause of death pending chemical and histopathological analysis.

According to the examination report, external injuries included an "incomplete transversely oblique ligature mark measuring 27cm x 2cm" noted over the front and sides of the neck, and "curvilinear bite marks 4cm in size" on the proximal part of the tongue. Internal examinations found both lungs to be edematous, showing "multiple petechial haemorrhages" and a "copious amount of frothy secretion."

Viscera samples, including the stomach, liver, kidneys, and blood, have been sealed and forwarded to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Madurai for chemical analysis, sources said.

The medical findings follow the death of Balakrishnan, a lorry driver, on November 14 at the Checkanurani police station in Madurai district. The deceased, a native of Devaram in Theni district, was allegedly subjected to custodial torture, an allegation raised by his family members after police initially claimed he died by suicide inside the station.

The victim was brought in for questioning in connection with a fire that gutted nearly 60 bags of cardamom he was transporting.

An inquest into the death was conducted by the Judicial Magistrate II in Usilampatti, prior to the autopsy. The case is currently being investigated by the CB-CID.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)