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English NewsNewsIndiaMadras HC Upholds Speaker’s Decision To Accept Resignations Of 6 AIADMK MLAs Who Joined TVK

Madras HC Upholds Speaker’s Decision To Accept Resignations Of 6 AIADMK MLAs Who Joined TVK

The Madras High Court upheld the Tamil Nadu Speaker’s decision to accept the resignations of six AIADMK MLAs who later joined Vijay’s TVK.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Six AIADMK legislators resigned after defying party whip.
  • These legislators subsequently joined actor-politician Vijay's TVK party.
  • AIADMK challenged Speaker's acceptance, citing improper inquiry process.
  • High Court upheld Speaker's decision on legislators' resignations.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar’s decision to accept the resignations of six AIADMK legislators who subsequently joined actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), dealing a setback to the opposition party’s legal challenge. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan partly allowed a batch of writ petitions filed by AIADMK whip Agri S.S. Krishnamurthy, who had challenged the Speaker’s orders accepting the resignations.

Six MLAs Resigned

The six legislators whose resignations were accepted are Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, Isakki Subbaiah, Jayakumar, M.R. Vijayabhaskar and C. Vijayabhaskar.

Their resignations were accepted between May 26 and June 29, 2026, after which they joined the TVK. The petitions challenged the Speaker’s decision to accept their resignations.

The case arose amid a wider political dispute over the conduct of AIADMK legislators during the confidence motion moved by the TVK government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

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How The Crisis Unfolded

The results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were declared on May 4, 2026, with the TVK emerging as the single largest party after winning 108 seats. The party fell short of the 118 seats required for a majority and sought support from other parties to form the government.

The TVK government subsequently won a confidence motion in the Assembly on May 13, securing 144 votes in its favour.

According to the AIADMK, the party had issued a whip on May 11 directing its legislators to oppose the confidence motion. However, 25 AIADMK MLAs voted in favour of the TVK government, allegedly defying the party directive.

Disqualification proceedings under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution were initiated against the legislators on May 14.

The Speaker was informed about the cross-voting and allegations of horse-trading. Proceedings against some of the MLAs were later dropped after they reportedly apologised.

On May 25, the legislators submitted their resignations and met the TVK general secretary the same day. It was submitted before the court that the Speaker accepted the resignations, a Gazette notification followed, and the legislators subsequently joined the TVK.

ALSO READ: Vijayendra Claims 25 Congress MLAs Ready To Defect; Shivakumar Dares BJP To 'Induct Them' Now

Arguments Before The Court

Krishnamurthy and Ravi, a leader of the National People’s Power Party, approached the High Court seeking to quash the Speaker’s orders.

The petitioners alleged that the Speaker had not conducted a meaningful inquiry before accepting the resignations. They also referred to a complaint submitted to the Governor concerning alleged horse-trading.

The legislators who resigned defended their decisions, arguing that leaving one political party and joining another was part of democratic politics.

The Assembly Secretary’s side submitted that when legislators tender their resignations voluntarily, the Speaker cannot refuse to accept them.

The Division Bench partly allowed the petitions while upholding the Speaker’s decision to accept the six resignations.

By-Elections Already Held

By-elections have already been conducted in the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies following the resignations of former AIADMK legislators Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabhama, respectively. Both subsequently joined the TVK.

Kumaravel represented Maduranthakam, while Sathyabhama represented Dharapuram.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent decision by the Madras High Court regarding AIADMK legislators?

The Madras High Court upheld the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker's decision to accept the resignations of six AIADMK legislators. This ruling was a setback to the AIADMK's legal challenge.

Which AIADMK legislators resigned, and what did they do next?

Six AIADMK legislators, including Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama, resigned. After their resignations were accepted, they subsequently joined actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

What led to the resignations and legal challenge by the AIADMK?

The crisis unfolded after 25 AIADMK MLAs defied a party whip by voting for the TVK government's confidence motion. The six legislators later resigned, joined TVK, and the AIADMK challenged the Speaker's acceptance of their resignations.

Have the constituencies of the resigning legislators been filled?

Yes, by-elections have already been conducted in the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies. These seats were previously held by former AIADMK legislators Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabhama, respectively.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Madras High Court JCD Prabhakar Tamil Nadu Politics TVK AIADMK MLAs
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