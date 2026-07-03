Madras HC Orders Police Protection For AIADMK MLA C Ve Shanmugam Over Alleged Life Threats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madras High Court ordered police protection for AIADMK MLA.

MLA C Ve Shanmugam faces alleged life threats from adversaries.

His brother was murdered in a 2006 attack, trial pending.

Court noted continuous threats and past complaints for protection.

Chennai, Jul 3 (PTI) The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to provide immediate police protection to AIADMK MLA and former MP C Ve Shanmugam, as he was allegedly facing life threat from his political and personal adversaries.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan gave the directive while disposing of a petition filed by Shanmugam recently.

The judge said the petitioner was at liberty to lodge a fresh complaint, if any fresh cause of action arises, before the jurisdictional police and on receipt of the said complaint, the investigation officer was directed to act in accordance with law.

In his petition, Shanmugam submitted that in the year 2006, a gang of criminal elements, who were associated with political rivals, came in a two wheeler and attacked the petitioner, his two brothers and his brother-in-law with deadly weapons even in the presence of security at his residence.

Fortunately, he had escaped and one of his brothers was murdered by the accused. Pursuant to the occurrence, FIR had been registered. Thereafter the investigating agency completed further investigation and filed a final report and the same was pending for trial before the First Additional District Court, Tindivanam, he added.

He said he had a grave threat to his life and was given police protection when he was not a minister. However, the police protection was subsequently withdrawn. He was having continuous life threats, he added.

In his order, the judge said on a perusal of records, it was revealed from the year 2006, the petitioner lodged nearly 20 complaints till filing of this petition. Some of the complaints were enquired and closed. In some of the complaints, FIR was registered. Therefore, the petitioner was having continuous life threats.

Further the murder case of his family member was pending for trial. Therefore, the petitioner made out a prima facie case to be providedwith police protection to his life and limb. Now, the petitioner was a Member of Legislative Assembly and also he was holding various posts in the political party that he was associated with.

"Considering the above facts and circumstances of the case, this court is inclined to issue a direction to provide adequate police protection to the petitioner", the judge said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)