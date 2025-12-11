Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTiger Hit By Train, Dragged 25 Feet In MP’s Ratapani Reserve; Second Death In A Week

Tiger Hit By Train, Dragged 25 Feet In MP’s Ratapani Reserve; Second Death In A Week

In Madhya Pradesh's Ratapani Tiger Reserve, a tiger chasing prey was fatally struck by a train on Tuesday night.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Raisen (MP), Dec 11 (PTI) A tiger chasing its prey died after being hit by a train and getting dragged for some distance by its engine in the Ratapani Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night between Budhni and Midghat under the Obaidullaganj Range of the tiger reserve, located 95 km from the district headquarters, they said.

This is the second tiger death in the area within a week, and the fifth in the Ratapani reserve over the past year, a forest department official said.

The Budhni-Midghat railway track continues to pose a threat to the wildlife, the official said.

After a special train (no. 01410) hit the tiger, the big cat got entangled in its engine and was dragged for 25 feet, Divisional Forest Officer Hemant Raikwar said, quoting the Ratapani reserve superintendent Mayank Raj.

A preliminary investigation indicated the tiger was hit by the train while trying to catch its prey, he said.

After the incident, the feline let out loud roars for a long time, following which railway workers reached the spot and alerted the forest department, the official said.

The carcass was disposed of after an autopsy in the presence of Chief Conservator of Forests Ashok Kumar.

In the past decade, 10 tigers, 15 leopards, two bears, and other wild animals have been killed along the Budhni-Barkheda railway track, an official said, quoting statistics.

Madhya Pradesh has several tiger reserves, including Ratapani, Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Satpura, Pench and Panna.

As per the ‘Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022’ report, released by the NTCA and Wildlife Institute of India (latest census), Madhya Pradesh was home to the highest number of tigers in the country at 785, followed by Karnataka (563) and Uttarakhand (560). PTI COR MAS GK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
World
Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Explained: What It Means, Who Can Apply & The $1 Million Cost
Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Explained: What It Means, Who Can Apply & The $1 Million Cost
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget