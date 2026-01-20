Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaOn Cam: Joy Ride Collapses In MP’s Jhabua, 14 Schoolchildren Injured

On Cam: Joy Ride Collapses In MP’s Jhabua, 14 Schoolchildren Injured

A giant swing collapse at a fair in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua injured 14 schoolchildren, raising serious concerns over safety lapses at public events.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 10:32 AM (IST)

What began as a cheerful outing at a local fair ended in panic and pain in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district on Monday, when a giant amusement ride collapsed mid-air, injuring 14 schoolchildren. Officials confirmed that those hurt included 13 girls and one boy, all students of the Government School of Excellence, casting a shadow over what is usually a festive annual event.

The accident took place at the Maharaj No Melo fair, a popular gathering held near the school premises, drawing large crowds from nearby areas. According to authorities, the mishap occurred on the Dragon Swing, one of the major attractions at the fair.

Madhya Pradesh Swing Accident: Children Hospitalised

District Collector Neha Meena said the injured children were immediately rushed to the Jhabua district hospital. Doctors attending to them reported that most of the students suffered fractures, bruises, and other impact-related injuries. Two girls sustained serious injuries and are being kept under close medical observation, with doctors indicating that they may be shifted to the Intensive Care Unit if their condition worsens.

Hospital officials added that while the remaining children are stable, their recovery may take time due to the nature of the injuries. Families of the students rushed to the hospital after news of the incident spread, leading to emotional scenes outside the emergency ward.

Eyewitnesses Flag Safety Lapses

Videos of the accident, now widely shared on social media, show the massive swing snapping while in motion. The footage captures terrified children screaming as the structure breaks, leaving some of them dangling before onlookers and staff rushed in to help with rescue efforts.

Several eyewitnesses alleged that the ride appeared unsafe even before the collapse. There were also claims that too many children had been seated on the swing at the same time. One local resident said, “It looked unsafe even before the accident. No checks were being done.” Such allegations have intensified questions around safety protocols and oversight at temporary fairground rides.

Inquiry Ordered, Officials On Spot

Senior police and administrative officials reached the site shortly after the incident. Additional Superintendent of Police Pratipal Singh Mahobia said preliminary findings suggest serious safety violations. District Collector Meena has ordered a magisterial inquiry to determine accountability and the exact cause of the collapse.

A multi-departmental investigation team has been constituted, including engineers from the Public Works Department and officials from the electricity board, to examine structural stability, electrical connections, and operational procedures of the ride.

Fair’s Festive Spirit Dented

The Maharaj No Melo fair has been held annually for the past six years in memory of tribal saint Khumsingh Maharaj. Known for its large rides, smaller attractions, and rows of temporary stalls, the fair usually attracts thousands of visitors. This year, however, celebrations have been overshadowed by the shocking accident, prompting renewed calls for stricter safety checks and regulation of amusement rides at public events.

Related Video

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Visit Kharge's House Before Every Session': Rijiju On Oppn Creating Ruckus In Parliament
'I Visit Kharge's House Before Every Session': Rijiju On Oppn Creating Ruckus In Parliament
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
World
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
World
‘Not Bound To Prioritise Peace’: Trump Links Greenland Demands To Nobel Prize Snub
‘Not Bound To Prioritise Peace’: Trump Links Greenland Demands To Nobel Prize Snub
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget