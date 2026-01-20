On Cam: Joy Ride Collapses In MP’s Jhabua, 14 Schoolchildren Injured

What began as a cheerful outing at a local fair ended in panic and pain in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district on Monday, when a giant amusement ride collapsed mid-air, injuring 14 schoolchildren. Officials confirmed that those hurt included 13 girls and one boy, all students of the Government School of Excellence, casting a shadow over what is usually a festive annual event.

The accident took place at the Maharaj No Melo fair, a popular gathering held near the school premises, drawing large crowds from nearby areas. According to authorities, the mishap occurred on the Dragon Swing, one of the major attractions at the fair.

District Collector Neha Meena said the injured children were immediately rushed to the Jhabua district hospital. Doctors attending to them reported that most of the students suffered fractures, bruises, and other impact-related injuries. Two girls sustained serious injuries and are being kept under close medical observation, with doctors indicating that they may be shifted to the Intensive Care Unit if their condition worsens.

Hospital officials added that while the remaining children are stable, their recovery may take time due to the nature of the injuries. Families of the students rushed to the hospital after news of the incident spread, leading to emotional scenes outside the emergency ward.

🚨 Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh: A swing ride collapsed at a local fair, leaving around two dozen children injured.

15 kids have been admitted to the district hospital, and 7–8 are said to be in critical condition.

SP & SDM reached the hospital. pic.twitter.com/EqizlaaaGa — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) January 19, 2026

Eyewitnesses Flag Safety Lapses

Videos of the accident, now widely shared on social media, show the massive swing snapping while in motion. The footage captures terrified children screaming as the structure breaks, leaving some of them dangling before onlookers and staff rushed in to help with rescue efforts.

Several eyewitnesses alleged that the ride appeared unsafe even before the collapse. There were also claims that too many children had been seated on the swing at the same time. One local resident said, “It looked unsafe even before the accident. No checks were being done.” Such allegations have intensified questions around safety protocols and oversight at temporary fairground rides.

Inquiry Ordered, Officials On Spot

Senior police and administrative officials reached the site shortly after the incident. Additional Superintendent of Police Pratipal Singh Mahobia said preliminary findings suggest serious safety violations. District Collector Meena has ordered a magisterial inquiry to determine accountability and the exact cause of the collapse.

A multi-departmental investigation team has been constituted, including engineers from the Public Works Department and officials from the electricity board, to examine structural stability, electrical connections, and operational procedures of the ride.

Fair’s Festive Spirit Dented

The Maharaj No Melo fair has been held annually for the past six years in memory of tribal saint Khumsingh Maharaj. Known for its large rides, smaller attractions, and rows of temporary stalls, the fair usually attracts thousands of visitors. This year, however, celebrations have been overshadowed by the shocking accident, prompting renewed calls for stricter safety checks and regulation of amusement rides at public events.