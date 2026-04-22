Madhya Pradesh Dalit Groom Assaulted During Wedding Ritual, Dragged Off Horse

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dalit groom dragged off horse during wedding ritual.

Attackers allegedly cited caste bias, used sticks.

Police registered case under SC/ST Act.

Security tightened to ensure wedding proceeds.

A disturbing incident of caste-based violence has surfaced from Damoh district, where a 23-year-old Dalit groom was allegedly assaulted and dragged off a horse during a traditional pre-wedding ceremony. The episode has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over entrenched caste discrimination.

Groom Attacked During Ritual Procession

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Golu Ahirwar was participating in Rachwai, a customary pre-wedding ritual. As part of the procession, he was riding a horse when a group of local men allegedly confronted him, as per reports.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accused—identified as Guddu Singh, Krishna, Hakam, and Paltu Lodhi—forcefully pulled him down and assaulted him with sticks and clubs. A video recorded by family members reportedly captures the attack unfolding in public view.

Family Alleges Caste Bias Behind Assault

Relatives of the groom have claimed that the violence was driven by caste prejudice. His sister, Manisha Ahirwar, described how the attackers obstructed the procession.

Golu’s mother, Vidya Ahirwar, said the attackers showed no restraint despite her son being physically challenged. She alleged that he was dragged from the horse and beaten, while her daughter was also assaulted when she intervened. She further claimed that gold ornaments went missing during the chaos.

Police Register Case, Security Tightened

Following the attack, the family approached the Hatta Police Station to file a complaint. Station In-charge Sudhir Kumar Begi confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant provisions, including the SC/ST Act.

He stated that the complaint alleged that members of the Lodhi community objected to the groom riding a horse near a shrine and then assaulted the wedding party while using abusive language. An FIR has been lodged, and an investigation is underway.

Police personnel have since been deployed in the village to maintain order and prevent further tensions. After undergoing medical examination, the groom and his family proceeded to Budhi Semra village to continue the wedding ceremonies.

Community Demands Swift Justice

Members of the Dalit community gathered in support of the family and accompanied them to the police station, demanding strict action against the accused. The FIR names multiple individuals, and authorities have assured that arrests will be made soon.

Station In-charge Begi reiterated that the complaint was filed by Golu’s uncle, Gariba Ahirwar, and assured that those named would be apprehended shortly. He added that security arrangements have been strengthened to ensure the marriage proceeds without further disruption.

ALSO READ: Kashmir University Professor Accused Of Rape, Forcing Multiple Pregnancies