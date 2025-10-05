Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMadhya Pradesh CM Suspends Doctor For Prescribing Coldrif Cough Syrup After Deaths In Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh CM Suspends Doctor For Prescribing Coldrif Cough Syrup After Deaths In Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh CM suspends Dr. Praveen Soni after 10 children die from poisonous cough syrup in Chhindwara; syrup contained toxic diethylene glycol, govt bans Coldrif.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a shocking development from Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Praveen Soni, a pediatrician in Parasia, Chhindwara district, has been suspended with immediate effect following the deaths of 10 children who consumed poisonous cough syrup. The Chief Minister's Office confirmed that the action was taken on the direct instructions of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. Dr. Soni, accused of negligence in treating infants, has now been attached to the Regional Office of Health Services in Jabalpur.

Investigation and Legal Action

According to SP Ajay Pandey, “Based on the BMO report, a case has been registered under sections 105 BNS, 276 BNS, and 27(A) of the Drug and Cosmetic Act. Dr. Praveen Soni treated the highest number of children involved in this case. He had prescribed cold medication, which has made him an accused in this investigation. The Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer, Shreesan Pharmaceuticals, has also been named the primary accused. Dr. Soni is currently in police custody.”

Authorities revealed that the cough syrup contained toxic chemicals, raising questions about the safety measures followed by both the doctor and the pharmaceutical company. Early investigations indicate that Dr. Soni, while serving at a government hospital, allegedly continued prescribing the same syrup in his private clinic, exposing children to fatal risks.

Toxic Substance Found in Syrup

Lab tests revealed alarming results: the cough syrup contained diethylene glycol at levels far beyond the safe limit. While the acceptable concentration is 0.10 percent, the syrup tested showed 48 percent, roughly 480 times higher than allowed. Diethylene glycol is highly toxic, and ingestion in such quantities can cause severe organ damage and even death. Following these revelations, the government immediately banned the Coldrif cough syrup to prevent further tragedies.

This incident has sparked outrage across the state, raising serious concerns about medical negligence and pharmaceutical safety standards. Families and authorities alike are demanding swift justice, as questions loom over how such a deadly product reached vulnerable patients in the first place.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh Child Deaths Medical Negligence Diethylene Glycol Coldrif Dr. Praveen Soni Poisonous Cough Syrup Shreesan Pharmaceuticals Pediatrician Suspension
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Cities
6 Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Darjeeling, Villages Cut Off After Bridge Collapse
6 Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Darjeeling, Villages Cut Off After Bridge Collapse
India
Health Ministry Calls For Emergency Meet After Toxic Cough Syrup Claims Children's Lives In MP, Rajasthan
Health Ministry Calls Emergency Meeting After Child Deaths Due To Toxic Cough Syrup
World
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget