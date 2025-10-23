Madhya Pradesh: 14 Children Go Blind After Playing With ‘Carbide Gun’ During Diwali

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMadhya Pradesh: 14 Children Go Blind After Playing With ‘Carbide Gun’ During Diwali

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Bhopal: What began as a festive craze has turned into a public health nightmare in Madhya Pradesh. This Diwali, the so-called "carbide gun" or "desi firecracker gun" has emerged as a deadly trend among children, resulting in severe injuries and permanent vision loss.

In just three days, over 122 children across the state have been admitted to hospitals with serious eye injuries, 14 of whom have lost their eyesight.

Vidisha District Worst Affected

Vidisha has been hit hardest in all districts, with local markets openly selling these crude "carbide guns" despite a government ban issued on October 18. These makeshift devices, priced between Rs 150 and Rs 200, are marketed like toys but explode with extreme force.

Seventeen-year-old Neha, now recovering at Hamidia Hospital, tearfully recounted, “We bought a homemade carbide gun. When it exploded, one of my eyes burned completely. I can't see anything.” Another victim, Raj Vishwakarma, admitted, “I saw videos on social media and tried to make a firecracker gun at home. It exploded in my face… and I lost my eye.”

Vidisha police have arrested six individuals for illegally selling the devices. Inspector RK Mishra said, “Immediate action has been taken. Those responsible for selling or promoting these carbide guns will face legal consequences.”

Hospitals Overwhelmed With Injuries

Eye wards across Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior are treating a surge of young patients injured by these guns. At Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital alone, 26 children were admitted in 72 hours.

Doctors have issued stern warnings to parents. Dr Manish Sharma, CMHO at Hamidia Hospital, said, “This device causes direct damage to the eyes. The explosion releases metal fragments and carbide vapors that burn the retina. We are treating several cases where children’s pupils ruptured, leading to permanent blindness.” Some victims are in the ICU, and many may never regain full vision.

How the Devices Are Made

Children reportedly construct the "carbide gun" using plastic or tin pipes filled with gunpowder, matchstick heads, and calcium carbide. When ignited through a small hole, the mixture produces a violent blast, propelling debris and burning gas directly toward the face and eyes.

Police have noted that these guns are sold as “mini cannons” in local fairs and roadside stalls without any safety regulations.

Social Media Fuels The Trend

The dangerous craze has been amplified by social media. Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts showcasing the "Firecracker Gun Challenge" have gone viral, encouraging teenagers to fire the guns for likes and views, often with devastating consequences.

