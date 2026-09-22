‘Bring Your Sisters’: MP BJP MLA’s Garba Remark On Muslim Men Triggers Political Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister Vijayvargiya's appearance remark on councillor drew criticism.

MLA Sharma questioned Muslim men's Garba attendance without women.

Opposition criticized leaders, deepening debate over Garba participation.

The Madhya Pradesh BJP is facing political criticism over two separate remarks by senior party leaders, with Congress and other opposition voices questioning comments concerning a woman councillor and Muslim participation in Garba celebrations. The controversies involve state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma. While Vijayvargiya's comment about BJP councillor Sandhya Yadav's appearance triggered criticism from Congress, Sharma's remarks about Muslim men attending Garba events in Bhopal sparked a separate political dispute.

Sharma's Garba Comments

The second controversy unfolded in Bhopal after BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma spoke about Muslim participation in Garba celebrations.

Sharma said Muslims were welcome to attend, but questioned why young Muslim men should come without their female family members. He referred to sisters and daughters and said "our boys" were ready as well.

He also spoke about participants applying tilak and chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

In footage from the event, Sharma was heard saying: "Muslims want to come to Garba, please come. But why do they want to come for Garba only, come permanently, we're ready. Come and chant Jai Shri Ram permanently, put tilak on forehead permanently and protect Gau Mata (cows), we don't have any problem. But why only Muslim boys want to come to Garba, let them bring their sisters and daughter also, our boys are also ready."

Sharma's comments were followed by criticism from opposition leaders, who objected to the manner in which he discussed Muslim participation in the festival.

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Congress Hits Back

Congress MLA Arif Masood criticised Sharma's remarks and questioned their impact on the atmosphere surrounding Garba celebrations.

Masood accused the BJP legislator of using language that could deepen divisions around an event associated with religious and cultural celebrations.

The controversy comes amid a wider debate in Madhya Pradesh over whether Muslims should participate in Garba and Dandiya events during Navratri. In some locations, organisers and Hindu groups have called for identity verification or restrictions on participation, while opponents have challenged such measures.

AIMIM Joins Row

AIMIM's Madhya Pradesh chief Mohsin Ali Khan also criticised Sharma's remarks.

Khan urged the BJP MLA to familiarise himself with the Constitution and argued that statements of this nature could contribute to greater social division. He also suggested that Sharma seek guidance from BJP leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Shahnawaz Hussain.

The remarks have consequently widened the political debate beyond the Congress-BJP exchange, with AIMIM also weighing in on the controversy surrounding Muslim participation in Garba events.

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Vijayvargiya Remark Row

The first controversy emerged from a public programme in Indore where Vijayvargiya was seen commenting on the physical appearance of Sandhya Yadav, a BJP municipal councillor.

The minister had initially praised Yadav's work and involvement in her ward before making the remark about her appearance. A video of the interaction subsequently circulated on social media, prompting criticism from Congress leaders.

Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta questioned the BJP's position on women's dignity, arguing that the party's public messaging on the issue should also apply to women within its own organisation.

Congress media coordinator Neelabh Shukla also criticised Vijayvargiya's remark, saying comments concerning a woman's physical appearance were inappropriate at a political programme.

Yadav, however, sought to play down the controversy. She said Vijayvargiya had known her since she was a child and described their relationship as being similar to that between a father and daughter. She also appealed to people not to interpret the exchange based on commentary circulating on social media.