Vantara has said it will continue to monitor the health and welfare of Madhuri, the 36-year-old elephant also known as Mahadevi, following her return to Kolhapur from its facility in Jamnagar.

Madhuri’s Transfer Was Ordered By Authorities

According to Vantara, Madhuri arrived at the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Jamnagar on 30 July 2025 after directions from the High-Powered Committee (HPC), which were upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. The organisation said it did not seek custody of the elephant but accepted responsibility after being directed to receive her.

The elephant’s case has attracted significant attention in Maharashtra, particularly in Kolhapur, where she had spent decades at the Nandani Jain Math. Her transfer followed concerns over her health and living conditions, as well as legal proceedings involving animal welfare authorities and PETA India.

Vantara said it understands the emotional attachment to Madhuri in Kolhapur and had previously indicated that it would follow the decisions of the competent authorities.

HPC Clears Her Return To Kolhapur

The Supreme Court later directed the parties involved in the dispute to present their respective claims before the HPC. After considering submissions, reviewing reports and inspecting the Nandani facility, the committee issued an order on 9 September 2026 allowing Madhuri to return to Kolhapur.

The approval came with several conditions designed to protect the elephant. These include a prohibition on using Madhuri in processions or for other purposes, and continuous care and medical examinations every two weeks.

Vantara said it accepts the HPC's decision and will comply with the conditions attached to Madhuri’s return.

The organisation also stressed that her improved condition should not be interpreted as a complete resolution of her longstanding medical problems. Her treatment at Vantara stabilised several chronic issues, but she still needs ongoing veterinary supervision and supportive care.

Veterinary Team To Continue Monitoring Madhuri

Vantara said its involvement will continue despite Madhuri no longer being housed in Jamnagar. The organisation has assisted with preparations for her return by helping arrange suitable accommodation, veterinary infrastructure, medical equipment, medicines and other essentials at Nandani.

Its veterinarians are also expected to travel to Kolhapur every fortnight to examine Madhuri and submit medical reports to the relevant authorities, in accordance with the HPC’s directions.

The organisation said the arrangement is intended to maintain continuity of treatment and ensure that Madhuri's welfare remains under regular observation.

Vantara has additionally carried out work at the Nandani enclosure ahead of her return. It said the facility has been improved as far as currently possible, although further construction is restricted by town planning limitations. According to the organisation, a road crossing land belonging to the Trust has reduced the area available for development.

Once Madhuri has adjusted to her surroundings, Vantara said it will remain available to support further improvements at the facility. It added that it would also assist with upgrades if instructed by a court or competent authority.

Vantara Says Commitment Will Continue

The organisation said its approach to Madhuri has been based on veterinary care and animal welfare rather than the location where she is housed.

“Vantara believes that genuine animal welfare requires facts, veterinary science, responsible care, respect for due process and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding life forever.”

Vantara thanked the Supreme Court, Bombay High Court and HPC for their directions, while also acknowledging the Governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat, officials, the Jain Math and people of Kolhapur.

It also recognised PETA India’s role in bringing concerns about Madhuri’s condition before the HPC.

“Madhuri’s wellbeing remains Vantara’s first concern. Our commitment to her health, welfare and dignity does not depend on where she lives. We wish her good health and a long, safe and happy life.”