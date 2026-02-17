Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described France as a “special partner” as he joined French President Emmanuel Macron to inaugurate the H-125 helicopter assembly line in Karnataka, underscoring deepening defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

The two leaders virtually launched the H-125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line set up by Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus at Vemagal. The facility marks a significant step in expanding defence manufacturing in India.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Mumbai, Modi said India and France would manufacture in India a helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest. He also announced that the two countries had decided to elevate their relationship to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership”.

“The friendship between India and France has no boundaries,” Modi said, adding that in a turbulent global environment, the partnership serves as a pillar of stability. He described the cooperation as one that can stretch “from deep oceans to the tallest mountains”.

Ties Elevated Amid Expanding Cooperation

The announcement formalises an upgraded framework for bilateral ties, signalling closer collaboration across defence, technology and global affairs. Modi emphasised that the partnership reflects shared values and long-term trust.

Macron arrived in Mumbai early Tuesday for a three-day visit to India. During his trip, he is scheduled to attend the India Impact Summit 2026 and hold key bilateral discussions with Modi.

The French president will also travel to New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 18 and 19, further highlighting technology and innovation as emerging pillars of India-France engagement.