Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndia, France Upgrade Ties to ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’, H-125 Helicopter Assembly Line Launched

India, France Upgrade Ties to ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’, H-125 Helicopter Assembly Line Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron elevated the relationship to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership," emphasising manufacturing in India, shared values, and stability in a turbulent world.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described France as a “special partner” as he joined French President Emmanuel Macron to inaugurate the H-125 helicopter assembly line in Karnataka, underscoring deepening defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.
 
The two leaders virtually launched the H-125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line set up by Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus at Vemagal. The facility marks a significant step in expanding defence manufacturing in India.
 
Speaking at a joint press conference in Mumbai, Modi said India and France would manufacture in India a helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest. He also announced that the two countries had decided to elevate their relationship to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership”.
 
“The friendship between India and France has no boundaries,” Modi said, adding that in a turbulent global environment, the partnership serves as a pillar of stability. He described the cooperation as one that can stretch “from deep oceans to the tallest mountains”.
 

Ties Elevated Amid Expanding Cooperation

 
The announcement formalises an upgraded framework for bilateral ties, signalling closer collaboration across defence, technology and global affairs. Modi emphasised that the partnership reflects shared values and long-term trust.
 
Macron arrived in Mumbai early Tuesday for a three-day visit to India. During his trip, he is scheduled to attend the India Impact Summit 2026 and hold key bilateral discussions with Modi.
 
The French president will also travel to New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 18 and 19, further highlighting technology and innovation as emerging pillars of India-France engagement.

Related Video

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing

Frequently Asked Questions

What was inaugurated in Karnataka with the participation of PM Modi and President Macron?

The H-125 helicopter assembly line was inaugurated in Vemagal, Karnataka. This facility is a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus.

What new level has the relationship between India and France been elevated to?

The relationship between India and France has been elevated to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'. This signifies closer collaboration in various sectors.

What is the significance of the H-125 helicopter assembly line in India?

This facility marks a significant step in expanding defence manufacturing in India. It will enable the production of helicopters capable of reaching high altitudes.

What events is French President Emmanuel Macron attending in India?

President Macron is attending the India Impact Summit 2026 and the AI Impact Summit 2026. He is also holding bilateral discussions with PM Modi.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi India France Ties
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India, France Upgrade Ties to ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’, H-125 Helicopter Assembly Line Launched
India, France Upgrade Ties to ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’
India
Sovereignty, Inclusivity And Innovation: PM Modi Outlines Pillars For AI-Driven Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Sovereignty, Inclusivity And Innovation: PM Modi Outlines Pillars For AI-Driven Aatmanirbhar Bharat
India
Big Crowds, Bigger Chaos: Delhi AI Summit Opens To Delays And Disarray
Big Crowds, Bigger Chaos: Delhi AI Summit Opens To Delays And Disarray
India
Hyderabad Police Warns After Viral Video Shows ‘Ganja’ Offered To Shiva Idol On Mahashivratri
Hyderabad Police Warns After Viral Video Shows ‘Ganja’ Offered To Shiva Idol On Mahashivratri
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing
AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026: AI Impact Summit 2026 Turns Bharat Mandapam into the ‘AI Mahakumbh’
SECURITY BREACH: Three Inmates Escape from Juvenile Home in R. S. Pura
Breaking News: Delhi Mother Seeks Justice After Minors’ Reckless Car Stunt Kills Her Son
Breaking News: Mothers Demand Justice as Minors’ Reckless Driving Claims Lives in Delhi & Mumba
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget