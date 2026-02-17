The H-125 helicopter assembly line was inaugurated in Vemagal, Karnataka. This facility is a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus.
India, France Upgrade Ties to ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’, H-125 Helicopter Assembly Line Launched
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron elevated the relationship to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership," emphasising manufacturing in India, shared values, and stability in a turbulent world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described France as a “special partner” as he joined French President Emmanuel Macron to inaugurate the H-125 helicopter assembly line in Karnataka, underscoring deepening defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.
The two leaders virtually launched the H-125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line set up by Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus at Vemagal. The facility marks a significant step in expanding defence manufacturing in India.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Mumbai, Modi said India and France would manufacture in India a helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest. He also announced that the two countries had decided to elevate their relationship to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership”.
“The friendship between India and France has no boundaries,” Modi said, adding that in a turbulent global environment, the partnership serves as a pillar of stability. He described the cooperation as one that can stretch “from deep oceans to the tallest mountains”.
Ties Elevated Amid Expanding Cooperation
The announcement formalises an upgraded framework for bilateral ties, signalling closer collaboration across defence, technology and global affairs. Modi emphasised that the partnership reflects shared values and long-term trust.
Macron arrived in Mumbai early Tuesday for a three-day visit to India. During his trip, he is scheduled to attend the India Impact Summit 2026 and hold key bilateral discussions with Modi.
The French president will also travel to New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 18 and 19, further highlighting technology and innovation as emerging pillars of India-France engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was inaugurated in Karnataka with the participation of PM Modi and President Macron?
What new level has the relationship between India and France been elevated to?
The relationship between India and France has been elevated to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'. This signifies closer collaboration in various sectors.
What is the significance of the H-125 helicopter assembly line in India?
This facility marks a significant step in expanding defence manufacturing in India. It will enable the production of helicopters capable of reaching high altitudes.
What events is French President Emmanuel Macron attending in India?
President Macron is attending the India Impact Summit 2026 and the AI Impact Summit 2026. He is also holding bilateral discussions with PM Modi.
India, France Upgrade Ties to 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'
