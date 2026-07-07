Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Boy beaten to death; mother's partner arrested in Lucknow.

Child deemed obstacle, fatally assaulted with metal ladle by accused.

Mother also named; her role in crime is being investigated.

A six-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in a shocking case that has sent shockwaves through Lucknow, with police accusing the child's mother's alleged partner of carrying out the fatal assault after viewing the boy as an obstacle to their relationship. The accused, identified as Prashant Singh alias Gaurav Singh, 26, has been arrested, while investigators are also examining the role of the victim's mother, Poonam Devi, in connection with the incident.



Police said the woman and the accused had become acquainted through Instagram a few months ago, and their relationship allegedly developed thereafter.

Police Say Child Was Seen As An 'Obstacle'

According to investigators, Singh, a labourer from Ayodhya employed in Kanpur, frequently visited Poonam's rented residence whenever her husband was away for work.

According to SHO (Madiaon) Shivanand Mishra, Singh admitted during interrogation that he and Poonam wanted privacy, but the child often interrupted them, as per reports. Police allege Singh was insistent on repeated sexual encounters with Poonam and considered the boy a hindrance.

Investigators believe this resentment eventually escalated into repeated acts of violence against the child over several days.

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Fatal Assault Allegedly Carried Out With Metal Ladle

Police said Singh had been staying at the house for around five days before the incident. During that period, he allegedly assaulted the child multiple times. The violence reportedly reached a deadly climax on July 5, when the accused allegedly kicked and punched the boy before striking him with a metal cooking ladle. The child suffered fatal injuries and died soon afterwards.

During the investigation, officers recovered the metal ladle that is believed to have been used in the assault.

SHO Mishra confirmed that Singh was arrested near the Madiaon railway bridge after police received information that he was attempting to flee the area.

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Mother Also Named In FIR, Investigation Continues

The victim's father, Dinesh Kumar, subsequently approached police and filed a complaint naming both Singh and his wife, Poonam Devi.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).