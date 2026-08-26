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English NewsNewsIndiaLucknow's JPNIC project to be operated, maintained by private firm

Lucknow's JPNIC project to be operated, maintained by private firm

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the selection of a firm for the operation and maintenance of the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) project in Luckno.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 12:03 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the selection of a firm for the operation and maintenance of the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) project in Lucknow.

UP's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced the decision, which was taken during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He told reporters, "A proposal was received to authorise the Lucknow Development Authority to proceed with the selection of the highest bidder -- M/s Vrindavan Bottlers Private Limited and Rockwood Hotels and Resorts Private Limited -- for the operation and maintenance of the JPNIC project; the Cabinet has approved this." Khanna said that under the project, the facility has been leased to these companies for 30 years for maintenance purposes, with a provision to extend the lease for another 25 years.

He added that the complex will feature an auditorium, a convention centre, a world-class sports complex, multi-purpose sports courts, and multi-level parking facilities available for public use.

Under the proposal, these facilities would be allotted to government institutions free of charge for 50 days in a calendar year, he added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has strongly condemned this decision by the state government.

In a post on X in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Is the BJP government a government or a shopkeeper? Now, the BJP government in UP has decided in the Cabinet to hand over Lucknow's JPNIC (Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre) to private hands." ow, all that's left is for the government to put it on contract or sell it off. 'Commission' is the fuel and water for the corrupt BJP's vehicle, and 'privatisation' is its hack ('jugaad')," the SP chief said on X. PTI SLM/NAV NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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