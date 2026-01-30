Tanu Singh allegedly died by suicide following a domestic disagreement with her husband. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.
Lucknow Modelling Aspirant Dies By Suicide After Husband Calls Her ‘Monkey’
A woman allegedly died by suicide following a domestic disagreement with her husband in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar area. The deceased has been identified by police as Tanu Singh, who lived with her husband Rahul Srivastava. Authorities said the matter is under investigation and that they are examining all circumstances surrounding her death.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night and has left family members and neighbours in shock, raising questions about the emotional distress that may have preceded the fatal step.
Events Leading Up To Incident
According to information shared by Tanu’s sister Anjali, the family had returned from Sitapur earlier that evening. They were reportedly sitting together at home, engaged in light-hearted conversation. During the interaction, Rahul allegedly referred to Tanu as a “monkey”, a remark that Anjali said deeply upset her sister, as per a report on India Today.
Soon after, Tanu left the room. Rahul, who works as an auto driver, then stepped out to bring food. The atmosphere in the house appeared normal until his return, when Tanu could not be found.
Discovery & Emergency Response
When Rahul came back home and asked Anjali to call Tanu, repeated attempts to get a response failed. Anjali then noticed that the door to the room was locked from the inside. Growing anxious, she looked through a window and saw her sister hanging inside the room. She immediately raised an alarm.
Hearing her screams, neighbours and Rahul rushed to the spot. The door was forced open, and Tanu was brought down and taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital without delay. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Police officials soon reached the house, secured the scene, and took custody of the body. A post-mortem examination was conducted as part of standard procedure, after which the body was handed over to the family for last rites.
Police Investigation & Family Background
Police said no formal complaint has been registered so far, but statements of family members are being recorded to ascertain the sequence of events. Officials added that the investigation remains open, and further action will depend on the findings of the post-mortem report and other evidence.
Relatives told police that Tanu and Rahul were married around four years ago in a love marriage that was later accepted by both families. They described the relationship as generally stable and said the couple did not have any children. Family members also shared that Tanu had an interest in modelling and creative pursuits.
(If anyone faces mental health issues or knows anyone having suicidal feelings, they can seek emotional support with helpline numbers from suicide prevention organizations in the state. Jeevan Aastha Helpline : 1800 233 3330, AASRA : 09820466726)
