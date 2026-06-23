Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CTI voiced concern over market fires, urging swift action.

Proposed 10-point Vyapari Fire Safety Mission to government.

Mission promotes self-compliance, eases regulatory burdens for traders.

Aims to reduce incidents, encourage voluntary safety adherence.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has expressed concern over a series of fire incidents reported in markets and commercial buildings across Delhi and other parts of the country, including Lucknow, Malviya Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Karol Bagh and Seelampur.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the government to implement a 10-point "Vyapari Fire Safety Mission" aimed at improving fire safety standards while reducing regulatory hurdles for traders and building owners.

According to CTI, nearly 70 per cent of fire incidents are caused by short circuits and shortcomings in existing fire safety compliance systems, leading to loss of life as well as financial damage worth hundreds of crores every year.

Goyal said lakhs of buildings, commercial complexes, shops, factories, hotels and restaurants across Delhi and the country have a single entry-exit point, which cannot be altered overnight. Such structures often face the greatest challenges during fire emergencies.

CTI has proposed a shift from what it described as a "licence raj" approach to a "self-compliance" model and submitted ten recommendations to the Centre.

CTI's 10 Recommendations On Fire Safety

1. Self-Certification And Third-Party Audit Model

Small shops and buildings up to 500 sq ft should be allowed to self-certify basic fire safety compliance online.

Annual audits may be conducted through government-approved private agencies.

2. End 'One Building, One Fire NOC' Rule

Fire NOCs should be issued floor-wise or shop-wise instead of for an entire building.

Penalties should be imposed only on violators rather than all occupants.

3. Common Fire Safety Fund For Old Markets

Government and traders should jointly fund mini fire tenders, underground water tanks and common sprinkler systems in congested markets.

4. Free Annual Electrical Load Audits

Power distribution companies should conduct free load audits every year.

Traders should be given time to rectify overload issues instead of immediate disconnection.

5. Reduce GST On Fire Safety Equipment

GST on fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and sprinklers should be reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

Subsidised MSME fire safety kits should be introduced.

6. Restrict Welding And Cutting Work At Night

Heat-generating activities such as welding and cutting should be prohibited between 10 pm and 6 am in mixed residential-commercial areas.

7. Launch 'Fire Mitra' Volunteer Scheme

Market associations should be provided free training by fire departments.

Trained volunteers can serve as first responders during emergencies.

8. Tax Benefits For Replacing Old Wiring

Fire safety upgrade expenses, including replacement of ageing wiring, should qualify for tax deductions.

9. Single-Window Fire NOC Portal

A unified online system should be created for Fire NOC applications.

Applications not processed within 15 days should be deemed approved.

10. Mandatory Fire Insurance With Incentives

Fire insurance should be mandatory for shops larger than 500 sq ft.

Compliant establishments should receive discounts on insurance premiums.

CTI said the proposed measures are aimed at improving fire preparedness, reducing losses from accidents and encouraging voluntary compliance among traders and property owners.