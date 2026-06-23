Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaLucknow fire tragedy: 4 arrested; accused owners of building

Lucknow fire tragedy: 4 arrested; accused owners of building

Lucknow, Jun 22 (PTI): Four individuals have been arrested in connection with a fire incident at a commercial building in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, which resulted in the deaths of 15 people, police said on Monday nigh.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 12:06 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Jun 22 (PTI): Four individuals have been arrested in connection with a fire incident at a commercial building in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, which resulted in the deaths of 15 people, police said on Monday night.

Officials said the accused are joint owners of the building.

An FIR has been filed at the Aliganj police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act against six named individuals and others, police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Ram Krishna Upadhyay (43), a resident of Sector-D, Aliganj; Virendra Prasad Shukla (62), a resident of Sitapur Road area; and Tushar Krishna Jaiswal (31), a resident of Balaganj area, they said.

The fourth accused has been identified as Suresh Kumar Sahu, a resident of Keshavnagar (Lucknow), police said.

The FIR has been lodged under BNS Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life) and under provisions of the UP Fire and Emergency Services Act.

It has been alleged that the building was approved for residential use but was being illegally utilised for commercial activities.

Aliganj ACP Shashi Prakash Mishra informed PTI that the allegations are under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the police said.

The fire broke out at a three-storey commercial building in Aliganj on Monday afternoon, killing 15 people and injuring several others. The building housed an animation centre where students had gathered, as well as a pet shop and a clinic on the lower floors. PTI KIS NAV KVK MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides

Published at : 23 Jun 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 23 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Police file FIR over circulation of morphed objectionable video of woman
Police file FIR over circulation of morphed objectionable video of woman
India
Bengal budget failed to address core economic, developmental challenges: Cong
Bengal budget failed to address core economic, developmental challenges: Cong
India
Lucknow fire tragedy: 4 arrested; accused owners of building
Lucknow fire tragedy: 4 arrested; accused owners of building
India
'DU announces second round of PG seat allocations; over 8,000 admissions confirmed after first round
'DU announces second round of PG seat allocations; over 8,000 admissions confirmed after first round
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides
Lucknow Fire Alert: Massive Blaze Engulfs Coaching Building in Aliganj, Rescue Teams Race Against Time
UP Politics: Muslim Cleric Urges Akhilesh Yadav to Name Muslim CM Face for 2027, Sparks Fresh Political Debate
UP Politics: SP MP Anand Bhadauria Climbs Pole to Remove Anti-Akhilesh Posters in Sitapur
UK Politics: Keir Starmer Resigns as British Prime Minister, Labour Leadership Race Set to Begin
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget