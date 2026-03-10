Samajwadi MP Says Govt’s 3-Member Panel Won’t Solve LPG Supply Crisis Amid West Asia Tensions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Concerns over a possible cooking gas shortage have triggered a political debate in India, with opposition leaders warning of worsening supply problems while the government insists measures are in place to safeguard household LPG availability. The Samajwadi Party has sharply criticised the government, claiming that shortages of LPG cylinders in several parts of the country could deepen and affect the broader economy.

Samajwadi Party Warns Shortage Could Escalate

Audhesh Prasad, the Samajwadi Party MP from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, said the problem may continue to worsen despite government efforts to review supply issues. He claimed that the government’s three-member panel tasked with examining supply disruptions would not be able to resolve the situation.

According to Prasad, the shortage could have wider economic consequences, potentially pushing up inflation and affecting household budgets.

BJP Links Energy Pressures To Global Conflict

Leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have responded by pointing to global factors behind the pressure on fuel supplies.

Shashank Mani, BJP MP from Deoria, said rising oil prices are linked to international tensions. "This war is not ours. But it has caused oil prices to rise. Yesterday, the government issued a statement that India wants de-escalation and that there will be no compromise on our energy security. At that time, Congress and the opposition were creating a ruckus. Everyone came prepared to discuss the no-confidence motion, but they wasted the entire day," he said.

His remarks come amid broader political debate over energy security and economic stability as global oil markets remain volatile.

Government Invokes Emergency Gas Supply Rules

Amid the growing concerns, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, invoking provisions under the Essential Commodities Act.

The move is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas as disruptions in LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz affect global fuel flows. Officials said refineries have been directed to increase LPG production to stabilize supply for household consumption.

“In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, the Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use,” the ministry said.

Authorities have also introduced tighter controls to prevent misuse of household LPG connections.

Local Officials Say Panic Buying Adding Pressure

Local administrators say part of the pressure on supplies may be linked to increased bookings driven by public concern.

Sanjay Kumar Pandey, District Supply Officer in Deoria, said recent holidays had slightly affected distribution, but overall availability remained stable. Officials held a meeting with the Additional District Magistrate and confirmed that enough gas was available for the coming days.

Pandey added that rising booking numbers were creating temporary strain. "There's a little pressure coming on."

Hospitality Sector Flags Commercial LPG Shortages

While the government insists domestic supply is being protected, India’s hospitality industry says shortages of commercial cooking gas cylinders are already affecting operations in some cities.

Hotel and restaurant associations have warned that limited availability of commercial LPG could disrupt kitchen operations and raise costs for businesses.