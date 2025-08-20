The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone warnings for several Tamil Nadu ports after a depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the Odisha coast early on Tuesday. According to IMD, the well-marked low pressure area over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on August 18.



The IMD said: "It moved north-northwest, crossing the south Odisha coast near Gopalpur during the early hours of August 19. By 8.30 a.m., it was centred over south interior Odisha, about 50 km north-northwest of Daringabadi and 90 km from both Bhawanipatna and Titlagarh. The system is expected to continue its west-northwestward movement, weakening into a well-marked low pressure area within the next 12 hours."

In view of the weather system, cyclone warning signal number 1 has been hoisted at Nagapattinam port with similar alerts sounded at eight other ports — Chennai, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Karaikal, Ennore, Pamban, Kattupalli and Thoothukudi, as per reports.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Weather Update

The IMD forecast indicated light to moderate rain at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal with thunderstorms and lightning likely at one or two locations. In Chennai, light rain is expected in some areas.

Rainfall was reported at a few places in the Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu, while isolated showers occurred elsewhere. Puducherry and Karaikal largely experienced dry weather. The Nilgiris district recorded notable rainfall, with Avalanche and Naduvattam each receiving 9 cm, and Pandalur registering 8 cm.

Authorities have advised fishermen and coastal communities to remain cautious as the system continues to move inland.