Love Loneliness And The Future Of Storytelling With Novelist And Editor Sayantan Ghosh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ghosh addresses AI's role, print books' resilience, reading habits.

When an editor turns novelist, he brings with him years of experience in shaping the voices of others and the challenge of finally confronting his own. Sayantan Ghosh occupies an interesting place in contemporary Indian literary culture. Born in Calcutta and currently based in New Delhi, he is the Editorial Director at Simon & Schuster India, and his writings have appeared in prestigious publications.



His debut novel Lonely People Meet, published by Bloomsbury India, begins as an intimate urban love story and gradually evolves into a meditation on memory, loneliness, identity, and the fragile architecture of human connection. Set against the emotional terrain of Delhi, the novel explores a question that feels increasingly urgent in our technological age: if memories can be manipulated and identities reconstructed, what remains of emotional truth?



Recently, Sayantan Ghosh spoke with Ashutosh Kumar Thakur about his debut novel, the changing world of publishing, the future of printed books, and the emerging relationship between literature and artificial intelligence.



Q. Lonely People Meet begins like a love story but gradually becomes a meditation on memory and identity. At what point did you realise that the novel was asking questions larger than romance itself?



A. From the very onset, the attempt was to use romance as a framework to tell a larger story about urban isolation, consumerism, and Big Tech. Just how a good detective novel often ends up exposing the corrupt and immoral underbelly of a society.



Q. Your novel is deeply interested in the loneliness of cities; do you think urban loneliness today is fundamentally different from what earlier generations experienced?



A. Most certainly it has intensified with tech companies taking over the world because the fundamental role of nearly every technological innovation since the smart phone was invented has been to keep us separated from the next person. Every individual is a potential user and the most important thing they have in their possession is their time – which is what tech corporations predominantly want from you.

Q. Karno often seems to be searching not only for another person but also for a more stable version of himself; do you see identity today as increasingly fluid and performative?



A. Perception has replaced experience, that’s why we are now more interested in capturing a moment of great beauty or wonder rather than actually experiencing it. If ten people are standing in front of the great pyramids of Giza or the Colosseum in Rome for the first time, it’s very likely that nine of them are going to be looking at them through their phone screens. (And the tenth person is probably blind.) But Karno avails a service, which in this novel’s universe can be purchased at a price, not seeking stability. Instead, what he seems to be looking for is validation along with perfection, however temporary. If you’ve watched this year’s biggest Hollywood hit, Obsession, you’ll see that the male lead in that film too makes a wish seeking something similar. Karno in Lonely People Meet does it in a very different manner, but the core idea is analogous – not just find love and companionship, but find it from someone who fits the perfect image of a person you’ve already conjured up in your imagination.

Q. In your novel, memory is not merely recollection but something that can shape, distort and even manufacture reality; what draws you to memory as a literary subject?



A. Memory is the greatest unreliable narrator of all time. It has the power to realign the same incident in your mind and make it appear differently each time. As a narrative device, it allows a writer to create conflicts and distortions in a story which appear organic because that’s how our memory actually functions too. I like novels which aren’t smoothed out with a whole host of resolutions, and the story is left a touch unpolished and rough around the edges. That’s where memory comes into play.

Q. Delhi in the novel almost behaves like a living presence; how important is geography to your writing, and can a city become a character in itself?



A. A sense of place is integral to what I write; and whether it’s a city in India, a village near Nottingham, or an imagined world – the place isn’t merely a character, but it acts like a womb in which all the players of a novel are birthed.

Q. You have spent years as an editor working with other writers before publishing your own fiction. Did the editor within you ever become an obstacle for the novelist?



A. It slowed down the process at times, because I’ve had the good fortune of working with writers who are far superior to me in all these years. So I often wrote, edited mercilessly, deleted entire pages which were anyway written after nights of much struggle. But I wouldn’t call that an obstacle. The three years I spent writing this novel only helped in refining the words I wanted to put on the page.

Q. Editors are often the invisible architects behind books; after working closely with manuscripts for years, what has editing other people taught you about writing?



A. That you don’t take a single sentence for granted. And, importantly, if a word or a sentence or even an entire page isn’t adding anything new to the narrative or the reading experience, then it’s best to let go of them – the more successful writers understand the value of economy of language.

Q. As Editorial Director at Simon & Schuster India, you observe literature as both an art and an industry; what are the most significant changes you have seen in Indian publishing in recent years?



A. The rise and rise of non-fiction, of course, and the growing popularity of genres like history, memoirs, and wellness books, and lately books written by people who are famous on social media. But trends in publishing are cyclical, something that’s popular today will recede from the view tomorrow and be back again a few years later in another shape or form. Like one of my favourite fictional characters on television, Rust Cohle, said: Time is a flat circle.

Q. Publishing today is increasingly shaped by algorithms, online visibility and immediate market response; has discoverability become more difficult than writing itself?



A. The sheer number of books published today in a singular year in a country like India, across multiple languages, makes visibility a huge challenge, unsurprisingly. Besides, bookshops work with the constraint of limited shelf space. That’s why brick-and-mortar bookstores, book clubs and communities have become even more significant now than before. Those are the places and people that can help keep a book alive in public memory for longer.

Q. For small-town and first-time writers who may not have literary networks, agents or social media visibility, what can they do to make their work reach major publishing houses?



A. Reach out to literary agents. They usually provide a democratic space. If the writing has potential, they try their best to represent that author. But it’s also important for the writer to first ensure that they’re sending the best version of the manuscript that they can possibly produce.



Q. Indian publishing continues to confront questions of language, translation and representation; how can mainstream publishing houses give greater attention to underrepresented Indian languages such as Maithili and bring their literary traditions to wider readerships?



A. It’s an important question which one must keep asking, but it’s also a gradually growing space. More books in translation from underrepresented Indian languages are getting published now than ever before. Is that enough? Certainly not. But it is a start.

Q. There is growing concern that reading habits are becoming shorter and more fragmented; do you think attention spans are changing, or are readers simply reading differently?



A. A bit of both, perhaps. But this has happened throughout human history. Every art form needs to evolve once every few years to remain relevant.

Q. For years, people predicted that digital formats would replace printed books, yet physical books continue to survive and even thrive; why do readers remain so attached to print, and what future do you imagine for the printed book?



A. Every few months, I come across at least one article about how no one is reading anymore and how books are dead. But that’s not the truth. The printed book is far from dying, occasionally it catches the flu (like the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic), but is otherwise hail and hearty. A printed book isn’t just words on a page, but also a safekeeper of precious memories – coffee stains caused during a lovers’ fight, inscriptions from a grandparent who’s no longer around, the doodles, the dog-eared pages, they’re only possible in a printed book. Also, very importantly, the unread books staring back at a reader from the shelves is essential in every reader’s life, what the Lebanese-American scholar and author Nassim Nicholas Taleb famously called the “antilibrary”.

Q. Artificial intelligence has entered almost every creative field, with some seeing it as a tool and others as a threat; how do you think AI will reshape writing and publishing?



A. As editors, we’re slowly getting used to receiving manuscripts written by AI instead of real people. Sometimes they’re easy to detect, but not always. As a secondary research tool, it’s already become a significant part of the writing process for many writers. But as Salman Rushdie said in an interview earlier this week, it can’t replace creativity because it has no capacity for originality.



Q. Do you think AI-generated writing can ever reproduce the unpredictability, emotions and imperfections that make literature deeply human, and as an editor, would you approach a brilliant manuscript differently if it had been substantially developed using AI tools?



A. I’d certainly approach with caution, if I approach it at all. Because AI so far is still a rehashing instrument, and as I said earlier, not something that has the ability to create anything uniquely original.

Q. Looking beyond technology, what worries you most about the future of publishing, and what gives you hope?



A. What worries me is the Indian reader’s inclination towards “gaining knowledge” from every book they pick up. It’s not an insignificant ask, but that can’t be the only reason why you read. Books have the capacity to change something fundamental inside us without necessarily providing us with more information, and that can be a gift which is invaluable. What gives me hope is that young people today understand the importance of a society with a reading culture. Even though the world is at their fingertips today, they are more and more turning towards books. It’s a conscious choice they’re making as opposed to earlier when there were fewer distractions around.

Q. Finally, after Lonely People Meet, what questions or worlds are currently occupying your imagination as a writer?



A. I’ve a couple of ideas that are crowding my headspace right now, but I think I’m inclined towards a story about the cycle of abuse and how bullying produces both victims and more bullies – a part-romance, part-psychological thriller set largely against the backdrop of the Nandigram protests in mid-2000s Calcutta which changed the political landscape of the city forever.

(Ashutosh Kumar Thakur is a writer and cultural commentator based in Bengaluru. He writes on literature, society, politics and South Asian cultural histories for leading publications.)