HomeNewsIndia'Lord Ram Had Lost His Mind': Lyricist Vairamuthu's Remarks Ignite Political Row In Tamil Nadu

Vairamuthu's interpretation of Lord Ram in Kambaramayanam as 'emotional instable', sparked BJP's condemnation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 12:45 PM (IST)

A recent speech by renowned Tamil lyricist and writer Vairamuthu has sparked intense political debate after his interpretation of Lord Ram during a literary event drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While receiving an award named after the ancient Tamil poet Kambar, author of the Tamil epic Kambaramayanam, Vairamuthu referenced a verse suggesting that Lord Ram had “lost his mind” following his separation from Goddess Sita.

Vairamuthu On Kambaramayanam

Vairamuthu explained that in the text, the character Vaali questions Ram’s decisions in the forest, implying that Ram’s actions—such as relinquishing his kingdom for his brother and later handing Vaali’s rule to Vaali’s brother Sugriva—were irrational and driven by emotional turmoil, as per a report on India Today.

The BJP reacted strongly to the remarks. Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran condemned the statements as “unacceptable,” while party spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy called Vairamuthu “a fool” and accused him of “losing his mind”, as per a report on NDTV. The BJP also reminded the public of Vairamuthu’s past controversies, including his earlier remarks on Andal, a revered Hindu saint-poetess, which had triggered widespread backlash.

The incident has revived discussions on the boundaries of literary interpretation, freedom of expression and the increasing politicisation of cultural narratives. Supporters of Vairamuthu argue that his comments fall within the domain of literary critique, while critics accuse the BJP of conflating artistic expression with religious sensitivities.

With the Tamil Nadu assembly elections set for 2026, the controversy has given the BJP an opportunity to galvanise its base. The ruling DMK has so far refrained from commenting, allowing the debate to play out largely between BJP leaders and Tamil literary communities defending Vairamuthu.

Vairamuthu’s history of controversies includes allegations of sexual harassment during the 'Me Too' movement by singer Chinmayi Sripaada, which he has denied, challenging her to file a formal complaint and pledging to address the matter legally.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Ram Vairamuthu
