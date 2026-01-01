Lokpal Scraps Rs 5-Crore BMW Car Tender After Backlash

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaLokpal Scraps Rs 5-Crore BMW Car Tender After Backlash

The Lokpal, India's anti-corruption ombudsman, cancelled its controversial tender for seven luxury BMW cars worth Rs 5 crore following criticism from opposition parties and civil society.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 02:06 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal has cancelled its controversial tender to procure seven luxury BMW cars, collectively worth around Rs 5 crore, two months after it was floated, officials said on Thursday.

The move assumes significance as opposition parties and civil society activists had slammed the Lokpal's decision to procure the high-end vehicles.

Officials said the decision to cancel the procurement offer was taken following a resolution of the full bench of the Lokpal, after which a corrigendum was issued by it dated December 16, 2025.

The Lokpal had, on October 16, 2025, floated a request for proposal seeking bids from reputed agencies for the supply of seven BMW 3 Series 330Li cars.

The procurement was intended to provide a vehicle each for the chairperson and six members of the Lokpal, currently headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar (retd). The Lokpal is headed by a chairperson and can have a maximum of eight members -- four each judicial and non-judicial.

The tender had specified BMW 330Li "M Sport" models with "long wheelbase" in white colour for procurement. The on-road price of the proposed cars in New Delhi was estimated at around Rs 5 crore.

The Lokpal's decision had drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties, who accused the "guardians of integrity" of "chasing luxury over legitimacy".

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, had dubbed the institution "Shauq Pal", while former Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant had demanded that the Lokpal cancel the tender and opt for electric vehicles manufactured in India.

According to the tender document, the selected vendor/firm was required to conduct a comprehensive practical and theoretical training programme for the drivers and other designated staff members of the Lokpal to ensure efficient, safe and optimal operation of the BMW vehicles.

It had also mentioned both classroom sessions and on-road practical sessions, covering "familiarisation with all controls, features and safety systems of the BMW 330Li M Sport", "hands-on operational training, including start-up, parking, and emergency handling" and "understanding of fuel efficiency parameters and driving modes", among others, for the drivers. PTI AKV RHL

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
