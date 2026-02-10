Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCongress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Congress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 11:25 AM (IST)

The Congress is set to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. A formal notice for the motion will be submitted shortly to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha.

Related Video

Breaking News: Delhi Piragarhi Triple Death Case Takes New Turn

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
World
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise Ahead Of Netanyahu’s Washington Visit
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise
World
US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Piragarhi Triple Death Case Takes New Turn
Politics: Opposition Plans No-Confidence Move Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Political Row: Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Polls with Massive Victory
Shocking Incident: Hollywood-Style Cash Van Robbery Attempt Shocks Italy
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Takes U-Turn, Clears Way for India Clash in T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget