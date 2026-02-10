Explorer
Congress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
The Congress is set to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. A formal notice for the motion will be submitted shortly to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha.
Related Video
Breaking News: Delhi Piragarhi Triple Death Case Takes New Turn
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
World
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise
World
US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Opinion