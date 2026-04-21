Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha prorogued; draws curtains on Budget session of Parliament

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI): The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were on Monday prorogued by President Droupadi Murmu, two days after the House was adjourned sine die.

"The Lok Sabha, which commenced its seventh session on January 28, has been prorogued by the Honourable President on April 20," a press release issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

A similar notification was issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

"The Rajya Sabha which adjourned sine die on the 18th April, 2026 has been prorogued by the President on the 20th April, 2026," the notification said.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Saturday.

The Lok Sabha saw the defeat of a crucial bill to implement 33 per cent quota for women in legislatures by increasing the strength of the Lower House to 816 through a delimitation exercise.

The session, which began on January 28, saw the passage of the Union Budget and Demands for Grants.

In his concluding remarks, Speaker Om Birla said 31 sittings were held during the session that lasted around 151 hours and 42 minutes.

The productivity of the House during the session was 93 per cent. The second half of the Budget session, which began on March 9, saw the passage of some key legislation despite opposition uproar.

The second part of the session saw the passage of the Finance Bill 2026-27 and the Demands for Grants for various ministries, apart from the Appropriation Bill, thus completing the budgetary exercise in Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die on Saturday, with Chairman C P Radhakrishnan noting a remarkable 110 per cent productivity and thanking the members for their cooperation.

The session witnessed the passage of several key legislations, including The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, besides the election of Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman for a consecutive term.

Radhakrishnan, in his valedictory remarks, said he was deeply appreciative of the valuable perspectives that enriched the discussions in the House, and underlined that the Budget session holds the place of primacy as the most consequential in shaping the nation's growth trajectory.

The Upper House functioned for 157 hours and 40 minutes, achieving a productivity of around 110 per cent during the session.

The chairman also highlighted that during the special three-day sitting of the House from April 16 to 18, it elected Harivansh as the deputy chairman. PTI ACB SKC KSS KSS

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