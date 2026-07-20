Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amid Opposition Uproar Over NEET, Ram Mandir Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lok Sabha adjourned on monsoon session's opening day.

Opposition protested, demanding NEET and Ram Mandir debate.

Speaker Om Birla appealed for calm before house adjournment.



New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday, shortly after the House assembled for the first day of the Monsoon Session, amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members demanding discussions on the NEET controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.





The proceedings began with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla making obituary references to former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri AVSM (Retd.), KP Dhanapalan, Pyare Lal Sankhwar, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar.





Soon after the obituary references, Opposition MPs raised slogans, demanding discussions on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.





Amid the protests, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed to members to allow the House to function.





"Please remain seated. Cooperate in running the House," Birla said.





However, the sloganeering continued, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House till 12 noon.





Ahead of the session, Congress leaders had said they would press for discussions on the NEET-UG 2026 controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.





Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had alleged that the government was "not ready" to discuss key issues during the Monsoon Session.





"For several days now, it can be seen that the Government is not ready for a discussion on any of the basic issues. So, they have not been able to say till date whether the Ram Mandir issue will be discussed in Parliament or whether the NEET issue will be discussed. The entire country knows that these are the basic issues for this monsoon session, but the government has no agenda or business," Gogoi told ANI before the House convened.





Earlier in the day, Congress MP KC Venugopal submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, while several Opposition leaders also sought discussions on the alleged NEET paper leak and student protests.





The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to continue till August 13.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)