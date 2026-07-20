Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amid Opposition Uproar Over NEET, Ram Mandir Row

India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaLok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amid Opposition Uproar Over NEET, Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amid Opposition Uproar Over NEET, Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were disrupted within minutes of the Monsoon Session beginning as Opposition members protested over the NEET controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation scam.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lok Sabha adjourned on monsoon session's opening day.
  • Opposition protested, demanding NEET and Ram Mandir debate.
  • Speaker Om Birla appealed for calm before house adjournment.


 New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday, shortly after the House assembled for the first day of the Monsoon Session, amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members demanding discussions on the NEET controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.
 


 The proceedings began with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla making obituary references to former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri AVSM (Retd.), KP Dhanapalan, Pyare Lal Sankhwar, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar.
 


 Soon after the obituary references, Opposition MPs raised slogans, demanding discussions on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.
 


 Amid the protests, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed to members to allow the House to function.
 


 "Please remain seated. Cooperate in running the House," Birla said.
 


 However, the sloganeering continued, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House till 12 noon.
 


 Ahead of the session, Congress leaders had said they would press for discussions on the NEET-UG 2026 controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.
 


 Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had alleged that the government was "not ready" to discuss key issues during the Monsoon Session.
 


 "For several days now, it can be seen that the Government is not ready for a discussion on any of the basic issues. So, they have not been able to say till date whether the Ram Mandir issue will be discussed in Parliament or whether the NEET issue will be discussed. The entire country knows that these are the basic issues for this monsoon session, but the government has no agenda or business," Gogoi told ANI before the House convened.
 


 Earlier in the day, Congress MP KC Venugopal submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, while several Opposition leaders also sought discussions on the alleged NEET paper leak and student protests.
 


 The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to continue till August 13. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Congress Strategy Meet: Lok Sabha MPs Gather Ahead of Monsoon Session

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Lok Sabha adjourned on the first day of the Monsoon Session?

The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 12 noon due to continuous sloganeering by Opposition members. They demanded discussions on the NEET controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

What were the main issues the Opposition wanted to discuss?

Opposition MPs demanded discussions on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

What did the Lok Sabha Speaker do before adjourning the House?

Speaker Om Birla first made obituary references to former MPs and a dignitary. He then repeatedly appealed to members to remain seated and cooperate in running the House.

Published at : 20 Jul 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Session 'Lok Sabha'
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amid Opposition Uproar Over NEET, Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amid Opposition Uproar Over NEET, Ram Mandir Row
India
Sonam Wangchuk's Vital Parameters Stable, Being Given Comprehensive Medical Care: Safdarjung Hospital
Wangchuk's Vital Parameters Stable, Being Given Comprehensive Medical Care: Hospital
India
'Pray Monsoon And Monsoon Session Are Productive': PM Modi Ahead Of Parliament Proceedings
'Pray Monsoon And Monsoon Session Are Productive': PM Modi Ahead Of Parliament Proceedings
India
CJP Protest: Protesters Lathi-Charged On Way To Parliament | Watch
CJP Protest: Protesters Lathi-Charged On Way To Parliament | Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Congress Strategy Meet: Lok Sabha MPs Gather Ahead of Monsoon Session
Akhilesh Attack: SP Chief Questions Government Over NEET Row and Public Issues
Krishna Remark Row: BJP-SP Face-Off Escalates Over Maulana Jargis Ansari Statement
Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rain Triggers Floods and Landslides Across Hill States
Breaking News: Maulana Jargis Ansari Absconding After Lord Krishna Remarks Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget