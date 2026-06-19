LNG Carrier Disha, First Indian Vessel To Transit Hormuz After US-Iran Deal, Arrives In Gujarat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian LNG tanker arrived at Dahej, securing crucial energy supplies.

Government actively monitors maritime situation, ensuring Indian seafarer safety.

Domestic fuel supplies remain uninterrupted despite geopolitical challenges.

An Indian tanker carrying Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) arrived at Dahej Port in Gujarat on Friday after safely transiting the Strait of Hormuz, providing major relief for India’s energy sector amid the Middle East tensions.

According to the Bharuch Port Authority, the vessel reached Dahej during the morning hours and is currently anchored at the Petronet LNG jetty.

The Malta-flagged LNG carrier, managed by a consortium led by the Shipping Corporation of India, had crossed the strategically important Strait of Hormuz on Monday carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG bound for India, news agency IANS reported.

Dahej, Bharuch, Gujarat: In a major relief for India’s energy sector amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, LNG tanker DISHA arrived at the Dahej LNG Terminal in Gujarat’s Bharuch district on Thursday after successfully crossing the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel carrying 62,370… pic.twitter.com/4J7vsFGRAE — IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2026

LNGC Disha was the first Indian vessel to cross the Hormuz after the United States and Iran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding to end long-standing hostilities and reopen the key waterway, the Indian Express reported, citing ship tracking data and industry watchers.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had earlier said the vessel was expected to reach Gujarat on June 18 after completing its voyage through one of the world's most critical energy shipping routes.

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Government Monitoring Maritime Situation

The ministry said the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) remains in constant coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, shipping companies and other stakeholders to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the region.

According to official figures, the DG Shipping control room received 406 calls and 784 emails from seafarers, their families and maritime stakeholders over the past 96 hours. Since its activation following the Iran conflict, the control room has handled 12,737 calls and more than 28,299 emails.

The government has also facilitated the safe repatriation of over 3,587 Indian seafarers from various locations in the Gulf region, including 50 during the past four days.

Govt Says Fuel Supplies Unaffected

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the government has ensured uninterrupted supplies of domestic LPG and PNG, as well as CNG used for transportation, despite the evolving geopolitical situation.

Officials stated that commercial LPG supplies are being prioritised for hospitals, educational institutions and key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, steel, automobiles, agriculture and seed production.

The government has also increased the availability of small 5-kg LPG cylinders to support migrant workers and students.

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Supply Rationalisation Measures In Place

Authorities said several measures have already been implemented to maintain adequate fuel availability across the country.

These include increasing refinery production, extending LPG booking intervals from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas, and prioritising supplies to essential sectors.

The arrival of LNGC Disha is being viewed as a significant development for India's energy security, demonstrating the continuity of critical fuel supplies despite ongoing tensions in West Asia.

(With inputs from IANS)