LK Advani, Manish Sisodia Among 33.13 Lakh Delhi Voters Issued SIR Notices

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Deputy PM Advani, Sisodia received electoral discrepancy notices.

Notices cite issues linking details to 2002 electoral roll.

Over 33 lakh Delhi voters flagged for similar registration errors.

Former deputy prime minister LK Advani and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia are among voters issued notices over discrepancies in details submitted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi. Advani, his daughter Pratibha and daughter-in-law Geetika were flagged after their names could not be mapped to the 2002 SIR roll, while his son Jayant cleared the exercise. Sisodia, his wife Seema and son Meer have also received notices, with officials citing discrepancies in the family’s submitted details during the verification process.

What The Notices Say

Officials said the notices issued to Advani, Pratibha and Geetika followed the failure to establish a link with the electoral roll prepared during the previous SIR in 2002.

In Sisodia’s case, the Election Commission has not cited a reason for his notice. His son Meer’s notice points to a discrepancy in his parent’s name, while Seema’s notice cites a mismatch in her own name.

A senior poll official said the notices resulted from “logical discrepancies” in information provided in voters’ enumeration forms.

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33 Lakh Voters Flagged

Advani and Sisodia are among 33.13 lakh voters identified for notices after discrepancies were found in their enumeration forms. More than 31.63 lakh notices had been served, according to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office. Most cases involve voters whose details could not be linked to the 2002 electoral roll.

Other voters issued notices include Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and former Union minister Kapil Sibal. Gupta’s entry was validated following verification of her documents, and her name has been cleared for inclusion in the final roll for Shalimar Bagh.

The notices are part of the claims and objections stage of the SIR. Voters have been asked to submit supporting documents to the Electoral Registration Officers of their constituencies by October 29. The claims and objections process will close on September 30, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.

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