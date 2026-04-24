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HomeNewsIndiaAAP Targets BJP, Says 'Operation Lotus' Has Begun Ahead of Punjab Assembly Election

AAP Targets BJP, Says 'Operation Lotus' Has Begun Ahead of Punjab Assembly Election

Sanjay Singh accused BJP’s “Operation Lotus” of poaching seven AAP MPs, including Raghav Chadha, and said the public will never forgive them for leaving the party.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 04:46 PM (IST)

AAP Sanjay Singh Live: AAP leader Sanjay Singh slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that their Operation Lotus became successful ahead of Punjab Assembly elections aftyer Raghav Chadha announced that he is joining BJP along with other six members including Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal.  Public will never forgive the seven MPs who are leaving AAP, Sanjay Singh said on Friday at the presser. 

While addressing the presser, Sanjay Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah played dirty game with the people of Punjab and AAP to stop the Bhagwant Mann government's work. He accused BJP of playing ‘Operation Lotus’ against the Punjab government. 

“I want to tell Modi ji and Amit Shah that this dirty game you have played with the Aam Aadmi Party and with the people of Punjab, and the attempts you have made to stop the Bhagwant Mann government and obstruct its work, for this betrayal and deceit, the people of Punjab will never forgive you. Everyone is watching what is happening and how things are being done. Today, my heart is deeply hurt and saddened because a good government is functioning in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann is doing good work for the people there in areas like education, health, electricity, water, and providing government jobs, and yet this ‘Operation Lotus’ is being played against that government," Singh said. 

Also Read: Raghav Chadha To Join BJP: Six AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Announce Move To BJP. Who Are They?

This is pertinent to mention that Punjab Assembly Elections will take place in 2027. 

Before You Go

Political Row: From Anger to Mandate—Shah Confident as "Suppressed" Voters Finally Reach Booths

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Swati Maliwal Breaking News Raghav Chadha AAP Ashok Mittal ABP Live Sanjay SIngh AAP Reacts 7 Joining BJP BJP Harbhajan Singh
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